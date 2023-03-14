Jonathan Perryman

Jonathan Perryman escaped during a work detail at Joe Orduno Park Monday morning.

 Photo Courtesy of ACDRR

SAN LUIS – An inmate from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Yuma escaped from work detail at a San Luis park Monday morning.

The inmate has been identified as Jonathan Perryman, 46. He has blue eyes and a large tattoo on his neck, according to San Luis Police Department spokesman Lt. Marco Santana.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

