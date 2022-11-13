Celebrating high grades

District One’s governing board members and Superintendent James Sheldahl smile for a photo as they celebrate the district’s A and B grades.

 Photo Courtesy of District One

Yuma students aren’t the only ones getting graded on their academic performance; Yuma’s schools get graded too.

Per A.R.S. 15-241, the Arizona Department of Education, in coordination with the State Board of Education, assigns schools with A-F School Accountability grades measuring year-to-year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science, the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners, indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education and high school graduation rates.

