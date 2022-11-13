Yuma students aren’t the only ones getting graded on their academic performance; Yuma’s schools get graded too.
Per A.R.S. 15-241, the Arizona Department of Education, in coordination with the State Board of Education, assigns schools with A-F School Accountability grades measuring year-to-year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science, the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners, indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education and high school graduation rates.
On Oct. 31, the 2021-2022 letter grades for Yuma County’s traditional and alternative schools were finally released – a first since the pandemic struck.
Yuma School District One celebrated five A grades and seven B grades, indicating student growth and achievement.
“I am extremely proud of the unwavering dedication of teachers, students and parents who have worked hard so our students can succeed,” District One Superintendent James Sheldahl said. “Through targeted instruction, rigorous curriculum and a supportive learning environment, our students continue to receive the personalized learning they need to be successful.”
Crane School District saw two A grades and five B grades.
For the Gadsden Elementary School District, Desert View Elementary was the most exciting of its three A grades.
“This is our sixth year earning an A label from the state based on our test scores,” said Meredith Nelson, principal of Desert View Elementary. “As well as earning the A ranking we have also received Results Based funding due to our scores being in the top 13 percent in Arizona.”
For the Yuma Union High School District, the new grades reflect improvement from previous years with Vista High School reaching its first B grade, Yuma High School earning a grade seven points short of a B and Gila Ridge High School having moved 1.32 points away from the A grade cutline.
“While the A-F accountability system is one of many tools we have to make sure our campuses are providing the most effective classroom experience for our students, we are incredibly proud that the grades for the new school year reflect the hard work of our teachers and campus and district leaders,” YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson said. “The grades consist of five parts and are informative for the continued improvement of our schools. Our district-wide graduation rate remains one of our proudest data points. We were trending in the right direction four years ago when the grades were last released and we continue to show that improvement was more than a trend. Of course, our work is never done. We will continue to do the ‘right’ work as we prepare every YUHSD student for college, career and community upon graduation.”
Among alternative schools, Desert View Academy was the only one in the county to earn an A.
“I am proud to share that Desert View Academy earned an ‘A’ once again!” Principal Deb Weigel said. “We are very proud.”
Listed here are all the grades provided by the Arizona State Board of Education for Yuma County’s schools by district.
The Charter Foundation, Inc:
- AmeriSchools Academy Yuma North – B
- AmeriSchools Academy Yuma South – C
Antelope Union High School District:
- Antelope Union High School – D
AZTEC High School (for its last year of operation) – B
Crane Elementary School District:
- Centennial Middle School – C
- Crane iLearning Academy – F
- Crane Middle School – B
- Gary A. Knox Elementary School – B
- Gowan Science Academy – A
- H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School – B
- Mesquite Elementary – A
- Pueblo Elementary School – B
- Ronald Reagan Elementary School – B
- Salida Del Sol Elementary – B
- Valley Horizon Elementary School – C
District One Elementary School District:
- Alice Byrne Elementary School – B
- Castle Dome Middle School – C
- C.W. McGraw Elementary School – B
- Desert Mesa Elementary School – A
- Dorothy Hall Elementary – A
- Fourth Avenue Junior High School – C
- G.W. Carver Elementary School – B
- Gila Vista Jr High School – C
- O.C. Johnson School – B
- James D Price School – A
- James B Rolle School – A
- Mary A Otondo Elementary School – B
- Palmcroft Elementary School – B
- Pecan Grove Elementary School – B
- R Pete Woodard Jr High School – C
- Roosevelt School – C
- Ron Watson Middle School – C
- Sunrise Elementary School – A
Gadsden Elementary School District:
- Arizona Desert Elementary School – B
- Cesar Chavez Elementary – B
- Desert View Elementary – A
- Ed Pastor Elementary – A
- Gadsden Elementary School – B
- Rio Colorado Elementary School – B
- San Luis Middle School – B
- Southwest Jr. High School – A
Harvest Power Community Development Group, Inc:
- Harvest Preparatory Academy – B
- Harvest Preparatory Academy, San Luis – B
- Dateland Elementary School – A
Carpe Diem Collegiate High School:
- Desert View Middle and High School – B
Yuma Private Industry Council, Inc:
- Educational Opportunity Center – C
Mohawk Valley Elementary School District:
Portable Practical Educational Preparation, Inc. (PPEP, Inc.):
- PPEP TEC Jose Yepez Learning Center – F
Somerton School District:
- Desert Sonora Elementary School – A
- Encanto Learning Center – B
- Orange Grove Elementary School – A
- Somerton Middle School – B
- Tierra Del Sol Elementary School – B
Wellton Elementary School District:
- Wellton Elementary School – A
Yuma Union High School District:
- Cibola High School – B
- Gila Ridge High School – B
- Kofa High School – B
- San Luis High School – B
- Vista High School – B
- Yuma High School – C
