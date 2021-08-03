The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission invites residents of Yuma and La Paz counties to participate in the first round of statewide public hearings to take place on Wednesday.
Information about the redrawing of the state’s congressional and legislative districts will be presented both in person and virtually. Public comment received during these meetings will be used by the IRC to help inform the drawing of new district boundaries.
The local hearing will be held at 5 p.m. in the Yuma Civic Center East Wing, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. Residents of La Paz County can also participate from the following satellite locations: Parker Senior Center, 1115 12th St. and Quartzsite Town Hall, 465 Plymouth Road.
Members of the public may view the meeting at this link: https://tinyurl.com/unhbdjaw. Event number: 177 789 7053; event password: VjVVuG997iR (85888499 from phones).
To join by phone, dial +1404-397-1516 or toll-free at 877-309-3457. Access code: 177 789 7053.
Commission Chair Erika Neuberg urges all Arizonans to attend one of the hearings to ensure their voices will be heard. Over the next few months, the commission will decide the future of voting districts, which determine where residents will vote in for representation in the U.S. Congress and Arizona State Legislature.
The Arizona State Constitution requires redistricting every decade once the census data is collected because of population changes from the last 10 years.
One of the goals of the IRC public hearings is to solicit public input about communities of interest. There are forms available at the public hearings and on the IRC website that can be used to define an area that residents feel should be considered a community of interest.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit a communities of interest survey to the commissioners by completing the survey online at this link: https://irc.az.gov/survey.