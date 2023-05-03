Arizona schools chief Tom Horne wants to get back to academics and away from distractions, he said in an interview with the Yuma Sun on Tuesday.
He listed those “distractions” as critical race theory, social emotional learning, inappropriate sexual lessons and failure to enforce discipline “which makes it hard for kids to learn.”
According to Horne, “returning to academics” means students learning Arizona’s academic standards “bell to bell. The minute they walk in the classroom to the minute they walk out, no distractions. Only academics. Every instruction minute is precious. That’s the philosophy by which we will raise academics,” he said.
Critical race theory, which he called a distraction, is described by Education Week (EdWeek.org) as the idea that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (casel.org) defines social emotional learning as “the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.”
During his two-day visit to Yuma this week, Horne, the state superintendent of public instruction, has been meeting with teachers, parents, students and community members.
Tuesday afternoon he held a roundtable discussion with educators, followed by a public town hall, both at Yuma City Hall. At the town hall, he was surrounded by poster boards outlining his priorities and outlook, with one featuring a mock check in the amount of $10,000 payable to Arizona’s teachers for a “pay raise” paid by the “People of Arizona.”
Another board noted that “81% of Arizona public school parents support having a police officer” and “78% of Arizona public schools parents think that safety at school is very important,” citing a poll.
He repeatedly stressed that student outcomes don’t change until adult behaviors change.” After sharing his message, he took questions from the audience.
On Wednesday, he was scheduled to appear on the KBLU morning radio program and then visit San Luis High School.
Horne was state superintendent from 2003 to 2011. A practicing lawyer, he served as state attorney general of Arizona from 2011 to 2015, and returned to the post of state superintendent this year.
“The change in my administration from the last one is that we’re going to be determined to raise academic outcomes for our students so they’ll be able to compete in an internationally competitive economy, and we’re gonna do that by getting the focus away from distractions back to academics,” he told the Yuma Sun.
Mayor Doug Nicholls, who introduced Horne, thanked the superintendent for visiting Yuma. “Today’s a great day. Any day we can start addressing issues from the Yuma community perspective, it’s a great day. So I really appreciate the superintendent’s focus on Yuma early on in his time in office.”
Horne shared that he’s a “serious amateur” classical piano player and honored to have played with the Yuma Symphony. “That was a big honor for me,” he noted.
He called the Arizona Department of Education a service organization with the purpose of helping schools. To reach that goal, he’s forming “improvement teams.”
“My goal is to help the schools so we have teams consisting of teachers and administrators who are very qualified, highly achieving ones who will go out to the schools and help them do better,” Horne said.
“We are a helping organization, we’re a service organization. That’s because our main goal, and every one of the 600 people in the Department of Education knows that I have one overriding goal. That students learn more and they show it in higher test scores,” he said.
During a question-and-answer session, in reply to a comment, Horne said that teachers shouldn’t be burdened with a child’s emotional problems. Rather, that burden should fall on psychologists, counselors and social workers, although he recognized that some teachers want to take on the challenge.
Some of the conversation centered on the school voucher program and whether it benefits the intended students. Arizona now has the nation’s most expansive private school voucher law, according to the Associated Press. It allows parents to use state money that would normally go to their local public school and use it for private or other school costs. That amounts to about $7,000 for a non-disabled student.
A teacher noted that a child is not a test score. Another educator noted that rules are not applied equally. One student talked about school resources officers.