To give guidance to districts on the reopening of school campuses for the 2020-20201 academic year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman has convened a task force comprised of “a diverse set of stakeholders” including principals, superintendents, school nurses, charter organizations and parental input.
While working closely with the Arizona State Board of Education, Department of Health Services and Governor’s Office, the task force will work to identify essential supports needed for the upcoming school year, with initial guidance to be offered at the end of May. Additionally, the group is focusing on recovery planning, tracking ongoing needs in education and strengthening distance learning infrastructure, with an emphasis on “equitable allocation of technological resources.”
“While it is impossible to predict the future of this virus and what our public health situation may look like in July or August, teachers and schools must have a roadmap in order to safely plan for different contingencies,” Hoffman stated. “This group is committed to supporting students, educators, families and school leaders as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 situation together.”
While Yuma districts are not part of the task force, administrators are hopeful of what these discussions will produce.
“Any task force is going to have a lot of great thinkers, and I know (Hoffman) and her team have taken a lot of time to meet with many groups as this task force has evolved,” said Gina Thompson, superintendent of Yuma Union High School District. “It’s really getting granular with all the things that are involved with opening school, and that takes an entire team.”
It’s the task force’s resolution, Thompson said, that will help solidify districts’ own plans for the fall.
“My crystal ball is still in the shop and nobody else seems to have theirs working either, so it really is a matter of making so many different plans and ‘what ifs,’” said Thompson. “We have a lot of different bases to cover in a public school system. What seems easy unfortunately sometimes has a lot of other things to take into consideration, which is why it’s so important to have trained and qualified professionals to be able to do that work — to keep districts legal, to keep districts always moving forward, to keep districts always in conversation with one another (and) to make sure we work together to do things the right way on all levels.”
On the elementary and junior high level, districts are similarly weighing their options and working internally to develop contingency plans while monitoring the task force’s progress for any directives.
“District One is confident that Superintendent Hoffman and state officials will carefully consider options for reopening K-8 schools this fall,” said James Sheldahl, superintendent of Yuma School District One. “We hope that the task force will provide some clarity on the range of options that may be considered. Although it is too early to determine exactly what the beginning of the 20/21 school year will look like, it is important to be prepared for any range of scenarios. As Superintendent Hoffman and the task force share additional information, District One will be able to develop or modify a range of plans for the fall semester.”
Likewise, Crane School District is “watching carefully” to see what the task force deems appropriate for the safe reopening of schools in the fall, according to the district’s community relations coordinator Rosie Pena.
According to Thompson, Yuma County district superintendents continue to meet monthly to determine “unknown plans in an unknown environment,” establishing how local schools may be able to safely transition back into a traditional classroom setting. These are answers that, Thompson said, will only become more definitive with time.
“My hope as a human being in Yuma, Arizona, is that we can start school at a date we would be able to publish soon,” she said. “But scientists don’t know yet, our governor doesn’t know yet; I feel it’s my duty to not make projections and to really wait till the facts come out. I want to be part of a solution and I don’t want to contribute to the ongoing spiral of misinformation.”
Additional COVID-19-related information, updates and guidance from the Arizona Department of Education can be found online at azed.gov.