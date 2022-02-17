PHOENIX – State senators voted Wednesday to make more taxpayer dollars available to more parents to send their children to private and parochial schools.
The 16-12 vote, with only Republicans in support, came over the objections of Democrats who said SB 1657 is built on the fallacy that the vast expansion of the voucher program is designed to help students from poor families. They pointed out that much of what is proposed by Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, has no income caps.
Boyer did not dispute some of what detractors of his measure were saying.
For example, he acknowledged that the measure would grant automatic vouchers to children of first responders and first-line health care workers. And it would also make vouchers available to any student living in the boundaries of a Title I school – those serving a large percentage of low-income children – regardless of their own financial status.
Also eligible would be children of veterans. And the measure even would provide vouchers to any student in a school district that is spending more on a per-student basis than the approximately $11,000 that state universities charge in tuition.
Still, Boyer said, it would provide a “lifeline’’ to students in schools that are not meeting the needs of students.
But Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, said that ignores the fact that even many students who come from poor families really won’t be able to take advantage of the $7,000 vouchers, and not just because the tuition at many private schools is higher than that. Gonzales said those in rural areas simply don’t have the option of a nearby private school.
Then there’s the transportation issue.
“This doesn’t work for families that are working two jobs, sometimes three jobs, just to keep food on the table and a roof over their families’ head,’’ Gonzales said, parents who lack the time to drive a child to a private or parochial school.
“They can’t just hop on a city bus,’’ added Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale.
And then there’s the fact that these private schools need not take all applicants.
“Eligibility does not equate to the ability to use it,’’ he said. More to the point, Quezada said, the “choice’’ in this program is not for parents but for the schools who get to pick and choose who to admit.
“It’s not our ELL students,’’ he said, meaning students who need additional instruction to learn English.
“It’s not our kids with disabilities, it’s not our kids with discipline issues, it’s not our kids that are behind in their classes,’’ Quezada said. “They’re going to pick the kids that are easier and cheaper to educate and so that will raise their scores and make them look like a high-performing school.’’
But Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, said the opposition to making more vouchers available ignores what already is happening.
“Parents are not walking away from public schools,’’ he said. “They are absolutely running.’’
He said that’s why already existing law provides vouchers for students attending schools that are rated D or F.
Foes of the measure argued the solution is spending the money to fix schools with low academic achievement. But Leach said that often is fought as school boards call it an issue of “local control.’’
Ultimately, he said, there’s nothing wrong with the state providing funds so parents have more choices.
“Parents know best,’’ Leach said.
Quezada said Leach’s arguments undermine the need for more vouchers.
“If it’s happening already, why do we need to expand it?’’ he asked.
What most Arizonans want is subject to debate.
A prior bid by the Republican controlled legislature to vastly expand the voucher system was rejected by voters in 2018.
But Boyer said that was because some voucher supporters feared that ratifying what lawmakers had approved would impose a permanent limit on how many could be provided in the future. And he cited polls he said show strong support for what he is proposing.
The question of whether the poor would be helped aside, Quezada said he sees vouchers as a method of promoting segregation, with the parents of some students who have the means to be able to take advantage of them moving their children to private schools.
Boyer called that contention “preposterous.’’ In fact, he argued, vouchers are just the reverse in providing parents and their children alternatives to neighborhood schools.
“Assigning families to inferior schools based upon their home address is true segregation,’’ Boyer said.
The measure now goes to the House.