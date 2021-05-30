Yuma’s state-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center will close on June 26. The state is closing all state-supported vaccine clinics by the end of June.
For people who wish to receive both shots at the vaccine clinic, the last day to receive the first dose is Saturday, June 5. That will allow the necessary 21 days to pass before their second dose on June 26.
Consequently, Yuma Regional Medical Center, which manages the site, and its partner agencies strongly encourage people who want to receive their convenient vaccination shots at one location to act quickly.
The clinic is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine clinic accepts walk-in visits. This makes it easy to drop by the Civic Center at a time that is best for patients.
People with demanding schedules who would prefer to make an appointment may do so online at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic represents a collaboration between YRMC, Yuma County Health Department, City of Yuma and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Since the site opened at the Civic Center in January, the clinic has provided nearly 59,000 shots. The clinic is capable of administering more than 1,000 doses per day, but after an initial rush, interest in the vaccine has dwindled.
On April 23, YRMC launched a monthlong campaign with the goal of administering 30,000 doses in 30 days. The clinic expanded its hours, with early and late opportunities for working people, offered to take “pop up” vaccination events to local businesses and even gave away prizes to those who got shots.
But in the end, the campaign fell short of its goal. The 30-day campaign finished with 11,633 completed vaccinations. The clinic has been administering the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, so the total campaign number equals 23,266 doses.
During the time that remains before closing, YRMC will continue to encourage residents to get the vaccine. Following the success of the recent Teen Night and Special Needs Night, YRMC will host Youth Night at the vaccine clinic on Wednesday. This special event will cater to young people ages 12 to 17, who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. No appointments are needed, but a parent or legal guardian must be present. To make this healthy event extra fun, Youth Night will treat everyone to music played by a deejay, raffle prizes and free Kona Ice.
Across Yuma County, as of Friday, about 41% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“Someone said ‘the COVID vaccine is a ticket to freedom.’ It’s freedom from this disease that has plagued all of humanity, causing enormous death and suffering,” noted Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC.
“As a healthcare provider, it saddens me to see preventable illnesses and death every day. The most important priority for our healthcare providers, our patients and our community at this time is to defeat this virus, and the only way to do it is through the COVID vaccine,” Magu added.