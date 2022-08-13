No longer willing to wait for the federal government to resume construction of the border wall, the state of Arizona has taken matters into its own hands and began filling in the gaps in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.
The announcement, which was made to reporters by staffers from Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office, said construction began Friday morning. The plan calls for using shipping containers to form a physical barrier.
“We have been waiting a very long time for the federal government to act on this, and we haven’t seen any tangible evidence that they are going to follow through, so we will be doing it ourselves,” said C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s director of communications.
John Mennell, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the federal agency had just received information about what the state was doing and, “was not prepared to comment at this time.”
There are currently four gaps in the Yuma Sector’s area of operations that were left open after border wall construction was halted when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
The first site selected by the governor’s office is a spot near Gadsden by County 18th Street, a place where thousands of migrants cross illegally every week.
In all, 60 state-owned 9-by-40 shipping containers, each weighing 8,800 pounds, will be doubled stacked, welded shut, and topped with four feet of razor wire to form a physical barrier.
Ashbritt, an emergency management contractor for the state, has been hired for the job and has a 25-member crew on site that includes heavy equipment operators, operation supervisors and a safety manager.
The project is expected to be completed over the weekend. Once finished the barrier will be 22 feet tall.
Katie Ratlief, the governor’s senior advisor, explained that the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is taking the lead on the construction and estimates it will cost about $6 million in state funding to complete the project.
“This is just an immediate solution to the problem,” Ratlief said. “The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action.”
The project is being funded from the $335 million the Legislature approved in June to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico.
The state also plans to fill the remaining three gaps in the border wall, which totals about 3,000 feet, in the coming weeks as more shipping containers arrive.
Ratlief added that Yuma area has become one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings and that the barriers the state is in the process of erecting are not part of a plan to fill the gaps announced last month by the Department of Homeland Security.
Although the federal government has apparently put the project out to bid this week, it still may take weeks, or even months for any construction to get underway.
From October 2021 to June 2022, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 235,230 migrants, which is a 1,200 percent increase.
Additionally, more than 20,000 unaccompanied children have illegally crossed the border this fiscal year, while over 13,000 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 2,500 pounds of fentanyl have been seized.
Nonprofits and shelters in Yuma County that assist migrants have also been over capacity for months.
Ducey’s top lawyer, Annie Foster, said even though the state is moving forward with its plan to fill in the gap, it is doing so without the permission of the federal government, which owns some of the land the border wall was built on.
“At this point we are closing that gap and will figure out the consequences as we move forward,” Foster said. “Bottom line is the federal government has a duty to protect the states as part of the constitution and it has failed to do that.”