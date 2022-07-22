A California man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after he rear-ended a state trooper’s fully-marked patrol vehicle Tuesday night on Interstate 8 near Yuma.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision happened shortly before 11 p.m. near milepost 11 as the state trooper, which had its emergency lights activated at the time, was merging onto the freeway’s westbound lanes from the median.
As the trooper entered the westbound travel lanes, his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by an Audi sedan being driven by 25-year-old Immanuel Lord, of Chula Vista.
The patrol vehicle was pushed back into the median, and the Audi Sedan came to rest on the right shoulder of the freeway.
Both Lord and the state trooper sustained minor injuries.
Lord was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges including DUI, aggravated assault and endangerment, but is no longer in custody.