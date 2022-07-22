A California man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after he rear-ended a state trooper’s fully-marked patrol vehicle Tuesday night on Interstate 8 near Yuma.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision happened shortly before 11 p.m. near milepost 11 as the state trooper, which had its emergency lights activated at the time, was merging onto the freeway’s westbound lanes from the median.

