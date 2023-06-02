State water

State water chief Tom Buschatzke details new restrictions on development in the far fringes of the Phoenix area due to groundwater shortage. With him is Gov. Katie Hobbs.

 Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer

PHOENIX – State water officials said Thursday they won’t issue any permits for new subdivisions for some areas on the fringes of Phoenix, the first real acknowledgment that the state’s water supply cannot support all of the anticipated growth.

Tom Buschatzke, the director of the Department of Water Resources, said a newly completed analysis of the groundwater in the basin in and around Phoenix shows there simply won’t be enough to provide the legally required 100-year supply of water. State law requires such assurances in the major metropolitan areas before construction can take place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you