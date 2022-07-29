High school students are likely considering plenty of options for the new school year, but for those interested in additional Career and Technical Education opportunities, the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) offers various paths. For those planning to get involved, STEDY has announced the time to register is now as classes begin on Aug. 8.

The district is holding registration and orientation nights on two separate days for separate programs. At the central campus – located at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Suite 1 – families can come fill out forms, return documents, meet instructors for course overviews and obtain IDs for their students hoping to attend a class at the central campus. The campus currently offers medical assistant, software development/app design and animation courses.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

