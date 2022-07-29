High school students are likely considering plenty of options for the new school year, but for those interested in additional Career and Technical Education opportunities, the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) offers various paths. For those planning to get involved, STEDY has announced the time to register is now as classes begin on Aug. 8.
The district is holding registration and orientation nights on two separate days for separate programs. At the central campus – located at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Suite 1 – families can come fill out forms, return documents, meet instructors for course overviews and obtain IDs for their students hoping to attend a class at the central campus. The campus currently offers medical assistant, software development/app design and animation courses.
STEDY also pays for the tuition and fees of students taking a CTE class at Arizona Western College, and for this program, the registration and orientation night will be held at AWC’s Main Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, in Building 3C, Room 2206.
“STEDY is excited about the beginning of a new school year,” said Superintendent Tom Tyree. “And with not only the returning staff that we have but additionally the new staff that we’ve brought on board, we are really in a better position to provide an even better education and more services to our students. So we’re looking forward to the beginning of the new year and we want people to feel free to contact us if they need any information or if we can provide them with any assistance whatsoever.”
Tyree noted that there are still spaces to enroll in classes, so it’s prime time to register and get involved.
To expedite the registration process for families, numerous forms are available on the STEDY website at www.STEDYcte.org. Packets of forms from STEDY can also be picked up from the district office at the STEDY Central Campus.
Families who’ve already had a student enrolled in a program and are returning for their second year do not need to complete forms again. However, the district states that they should still attend in-person to meet with their STEDY teacher to learn about expectations, course activities, pick up books and obtain their IDs.
Parents/Guardians of students who are new to district will need to provide the following documents:
- Birth certificate for the child, original or certified true copy (if you are not listed on the birth certificate, you will need legal documentation regarding custody).
- Proof of identity of parent/legal guardian–Proof could include but is not limited to: a state-issued driver’s license; an Arizona ID; a valid passport; a military or government-issued ID; a consular card; or up-to-date immunization records
- Proof of residency (per Arizona Department of Education: Arizona Residency Guidelines)–The parent or legal guardian must provide one of the following documents, which bear the parent or legal guardian’s full name and residential address or physical description of the property where the student resides (no P.O. Boxes): valid Arizona driver’s license; Arizona identification card; valid Arizona motor vehicle registration; valid Arizona Address Confidentiality Program authorization card; property deed; mortgage documents; property tax bill; rental agreement or lease (including Section 8 agreement or off-base military housing); electric, gas or water bill; bank or credit card statement; W-2 wage statement; payroll stub; certificate of tribal enrollment (506 Form) or other identification issued by a recognized Indian tribe located in Arizona; other documentation from a state, tribal or federal agency (Social Security Administration, Veterans Administration, Arizona Department of Economic Security, etc.); temporary on-base billeting facility (for military families)
- School records: Transcript
- Immunization records
Students returning to the district should be prepared to:
- Verify parent/guardian residency (see residency section above)
- Take picture ID. All students are required to have an ID while on campus.
- Pay for any equipment that was not returned the previous year
Students can save time at registration by contacting the District Office at (928) 366-5884 to make arrangements to return any outstanding forms or to enroll in an of our STEDY Central programs.
The first day of school is Monday, August 8, 2022. Classes at STEDY Central Campus begin at 1:20 p.m. or 4 p.m. depending on which session the student is registered for. For any questions, individuals can email stedy@stedy01.org.
