The Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) is recruiting high school students interested in gaining hands-on job experience, niche certifications and college credit in the upcoming school year.
Tailored to strengthen the talent pipeline funneling adequately trained workers into high-demand industries, the district’s programs span 2D and 3D animation, software development and coding, community healthcare and medical assisting, business management, HVAC and pre-engineering drafting and technologies in the electrical, solar, manufacturing and cloud computing fields – the latter two of which are set to debut this fall in partnership with Arizona Western College.
According to STEDY Superintendent Kevin Imes, the curation of software development and cloud-related programs was the district’s response to a Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC)-issued plea for certified software developers, coders and IT specialists.
“There was no other place for students in Yuma to earn those certifications; we allow for that training,” Imes said.
STEDY’s new manufacturing technology program was also curated in response to industry needs, certifying students in precision machining and computer-aided drafting.
“We definitely tailor our programs for industry needs,” said Imes. “We have a number of manufacturers in Yuma that have specifically said they need training for entry-level employees. These programs developed as a result of the need for economic development.”
Entering its sixth year as a career and technical education district, STEDY’s original vision was to be a “technology education destination” for local high school students. That’s still the case, according to Imes, though the vision has expanded in order to help students connect to their next stop: the workforce.
In addition to equipping students with skills and certificates that are on par with industry standards, this year STEDY will also begin helping students build a resumé and interview skills and locate opportunities to job shadow, apprentice, intern or further their education on the postsecondary level.
“Last year I would have said certifications are the end of the game for us; that’s no longer our ultimate goal,” said Imes. “Our ultimate goal now is to find them a career and get them a job placement. Industry certifications are the way that you get there, but we’re taking it a step beyond. I just didn’t think that we were fulfilling our expectation as STEDY by giving them a certification and saying goodbye. Our expectation now is to help them find some placement either in postsecondary education or help find them a job.”
STEDY also partners with Yuma-ABEC and the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office to facilitate career exploration on the middle and junior high school level so that, when they enter high school, students can begin developing talent that will further develop and bolster the economy, according to Imes.
“If we can get students thinking and having those discussions before entering college, they’re likely going to pick a path that’s better suited for them rather than changing that major so many times or incurring that debt or maybe going into a job that they just don’t like,” said Imes.
To enroll in a STEDY program, visit www.stedycte.org or call 928-366-5884. The district’s enrollment window closes Aug. 1.