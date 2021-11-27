The Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) has a new interim superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent Kevin Imes.
Tom Tyree, the Yuma County Superintendent of Schools, will be the interim superintendent at STEDY.Just as Tyree assisted the district when it was first created almost five and a half years ago, he explained to the Yuma Sun that he’ll be helping in a similar capacity now.
According to the minutes from STEDY’s governing board meeting on Nov. 9, the board discussed and made a motion to accept Imes’ resignation effective June 30, 2022.
According to the minutes, Imes was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay for the balance of his contract term which also ends on June 30, 2022. Imes was directed to turn in keys and any district property, clear out any personal items in his office and was assigned to be available during normal working hours at home as needed.
The discussion regarding the superintendent’s contract during the executive session is confidential.
Public record of the minutes, however, reference an investigation conducted by Attorney Clyde Dangerfield. When contacted by the Yuma Sun, Dangerfield declined to comment.