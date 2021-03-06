As the 2021-2022 school year approaches, the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) is accepting enrollment applications for the upcoming fall semester.
As a career and technical education district (also known as a CTED), STEDY affords currently enrolled high school students the opportunity to gain high school and junior college credit, industry certifications and hands-on experience on their way to becoming the local workforce’s emerging professionals.
The district’s available two- and three-year programs span the fields of agricultural science, air conditioning and refrigeration, animation, business management, cloud computing, community healthcare, drafting, electrical technology, manufacturing technology, medical assisting, software development and solar panel installation.
Courses are available to public, private, charter and homeschool students across Yuma County, starting from their sophomore year up until graduation. Each course is offered either on STEDY’s campus at 899 E. Plaza Circle or the main campus of Arizona Western College at 2020 S. Avenue 8E, and combines lectures and textbook instruction with immersive hands-on experiences intended to sharpen industry skills in the name of college and/or career preparedness.
For prospective students and families to gather more information on these offerings, STEDY is hosting two upcoming virtual information sessions. On Monday, March 8 at 3 p.m., they’ll have the opportunity to learn about the medical assisting program, meet the instructors, become familiar with the enrollment process and participate in a question-and-answer segment.
At 3 p.m. the following Monday, March 15, a similar session will provide an overview of the programs offered at AWC. Families can register for one or both of the information sessions online at www.stedycte.org.
To download an enrollment packet and start the application process, visit www.stedycte.org/admission/application-and-enrollment-process.html. Enrollment closes June 30.
With questions, contact the district at 928-366-5884 or stedy@stedy01.org.