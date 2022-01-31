At Centennial Middle School, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) aren’t limited to the classroom: they can be found on the bicycle track.
Continuing the work of retired educator Karl Ingersoll, who was instrumental in building Centennial’s bike track in 2019, science teacher Stefanie Littlewood-Moody started an after-school bike club. This program has become known as “STEM in Motion,” keeping students active and teaching them to apply STEM to their daily lives. But now, students in the program are about to benefit even more: the VELA Education Fund has awarded a $10,000 microgrant to Centennial for the program.
As a nonprofit that awards grants to support people and programs meeting students’ and families’ unique education needs across the U.S., the VELA Education Fund looks to invest in those innovating outside of the traditional education system and help put their ideas into action. According to its website, VELA awarded over $3.2 million through its Fall 2021 microgrant cycle.
The “STEM in Motion” Bike Club embodies the nontraditional approach VELA values. According to a press release from the Crane School District, Littlewood-Moody’s program provides students with the resources and knowledge to be able to maintain and repair their bicycles. The track also ensures a safe place for students to ride.
Each morning before class, club members water the track, remove debris, change tires and fix bike chains as part of the varying duties they keep up with in their “bike shop.” Students are always creatively problem-solving through trial and error.
Mondays in the club are known as Maintenance Mondays, where students learn to work together.
“The first few days, I had a couple of students who did not want to work together,” Littlewood-Moody said. “After sitting down and having a discussion, they realized they were both right. They learned that sometimes there is not only one correct answer. They also figured out really quickly that if they helped each other repair a bike instead of letting only one student work on it, that it would get done faster, meaning we would have more time to ride bikes.”
Maintenance Mondays also feature guest speakers. Shaun Chapman from Sonoran Cycles once spoke to students about proper maintenance, for example. The rest of the week is spent with students riding the half-mile track that has obstacles for every type of rider. Afterwards, students reflect together.
“At the end of every ride, we circle up and talk about one positive thing that happened either on the track, in the bike shop or during the day,” said Littlewood-Moody.
According to Crane, the students discuss the obstacles and how they overcame them because Littlewood-Moody wants her students to focus on achievements over hardships. She expressed that she’s not only teaching students to fix their bikes, but she’s teaching them about patience and perseverance as well.
STEM in Motion isn’t just an opportunity in biking, collaborating, problem-solving and perseverance, however. Club members also have the opportunity to learn about leadership as they mentor Pueblo Elementary School students in the proper maintenance and use of bikes. Club members helped prepare bikes for the elementary students’ riding before their own club began.
With the help of the $10,000 grant, STEM in Motion will be purchasing repair equipment and tires as well as bicycles since some club members don’t own their own bikes. Until the grant, Littlewood-Moody has been helping fund the club because of the value and joy that she sees it bring her students.
“Riding a bike is something you can do with a group of people or on your own,” she said. “That’s the beauty of it.”
And thanks to the VELA Education Fund’s microgrant, STEM in Motion at Centennial will be able to keep riding on.
