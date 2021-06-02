Yuma’s state-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic is inviting anyone 12 to 17 years old to a special #StickItToCOVID Youth Night. The event will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Anyone 12 years and older is now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and the event is part of an effort to provide critical protection to youth before summer activities hit, Yuma Regional Medical Center stated in a press release.
“Each person vaccinated helps us move one step closer to safely doing the things we love this summer – travel, concerts, sporting events and family celebrations,” noted YRMC, which manages the state clinic.
YRMC envisions Youth Night as a way to reach out to eligible adolescents, as they represent a special demographic that is old enough to receive the Pfizer vaccine, yet too young to receive the vaccine without the presence and consent of a parent or legal guardian.
This special event will be something the whole family can enjoy. Youth Night will feature music, treats and prizes to be raffled off to youth every 15 minutes. Organizers hope that the evening hours offered are more convenient for working parents, who may bring any younger children along if doing so would be more convenient for families. As an added benefit, a pediatrician will also be on site during the event to answer any questions.
No appointments will be necessary for anyone attending Youth Night and youths’ eligible family members may also receive their vaccine that evening if they would like. Anyone wanting a vaccine will need to show a photo identification. School IDs will be accepted.
Like all vaccinations offered at the Civic Center, the Youth Night vaccine will be given free of charge. Organizers estimate that they will be able to accommodate about 250 vaccinations an hour that evening.
For the general public, appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Please note that the vaccine clinic has updated hours of operation and is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Walk-in vaccinations are now accepted and encouraged.
However, appointments are still available for those needing more exact scheduling. Anyone wanting to make an appointment may do so by visiting www.podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201.