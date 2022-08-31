El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a 24-year-old U.S. citizen early Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a car stolen from Yuma, as well as narcotics, brass knuckles and a loaded firearm.
The incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. when agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol station were searching for a group of individuals who had illegally crossed into the country through the Imperial Sand Dunes.
During their search, agents encountered an individual who was trying to hide in some brush. A small bag containing a white crystal-like substance was also found on the ground in the same area.
The individual had a small pocketknife and pipe in his possession as well.
Agents also found a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado in the same general vicinity, stuck in the sand with its engine still running.
A records check of the Silverado came back as a positive match to a vehicle reported stolen from Yuma.
When agents searched the vehicle, they discovered a duffle bag that contained brass knuckles and a loaded firearm lying on the front seat.
Agents placed the individual under arrest.
He was later turned over to the California Highway Patrol, along with the vehicle, firearm, brass knuckles, and narcotics.