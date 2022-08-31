El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a 24-year-old U.S. citizen early Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a car stolen from Yuma, as well as narcotics, brass knuckles and a loaded firearm.

The incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. when agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol station were searching for a group of individuals who had illegally crossed into the country through the Imperial Sand Dunes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you