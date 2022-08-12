The lights went out at Kofa High School early Thursday morning – and so did power for a great deal of Yuma and Imperial Counties after Wednesday’s storm knocked down over 80 power poles in the Yuma and San Luis areas and 68 power poles in the neighboring Winterhaven and Bard areas.
While most schools remained open, the Yuma Union High School District announced Kofa would be closed due to a loss of power to the school and surrounding area. Students accessed classwork through the Canvas Learning Management System instead. Their neighbor, Vista High School, remained open.
In Winterhaven, San Pasqual High School was also closed due to power outages. Since classes haven’t resumed yet, faculty and staff resumed their work from home as able.
Despite most schools retaining power, plenty of folks in Yuma County and Winterhaven experienced outages.
The Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe was particularly affected by the storm.
The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) reported that 853 customers were initially without power when poles were knocked out by a microburst windstorm around 6 p.m. Wednesday By working to switch lines and isolate energy feeds, IID crews were able to restore power to all but 44 customers as of noon Thursday.
In response to the situation, the Quechan Tribe – with the assistance of the local American Red Cross – created a shelter at Paradise Casino, providing food, water, ice and sleeping accommodations to those in need.
In Yuma, APS crews were also working around the clock since Wednesday night. At the height of the storm, approximately 2,200 APS customers were without power, but APS was able to reroute and restore power to half of those affected in under an hour.
“There are many steps to power restoration,” wrote Lily Quezada on behalf of APS. “First, our teams work to reroute power remotely and restore as many customers as possible immediately following an outage. After a storm passes and once a work area is determined to be safe, our crews deploy to assess damage, sometimes using helicopters or drones to get a better view. Then, they get to work cleaning up debris and damaged equipment, bringing in new materials, digging new holes and then installing new poles and wiring.”
As of Thursday morning, APS crews had restored power incrementally to all but less than 75 customers.
As the possibility of more stormy weather continues to loom ahead, APS shared tips from their website on dealing with outages.
To prepare for the event of an outage, APS recommends the following precautions:
- Place flashlights and extra batteries in handy locations.
- Have your APS account number readily available.
- Keep important phone numbers such as medical providers, family, friends and APS stored in your cell phone or by your home phone.
- If you use life-support medical equipment that requires electricity, call to register for APS’ Medical Preparedness Program at 602-371-7171 (800-253-9405). This alerts them of your needs in the event of an outage.
- Have a gallon of water available for each person as well as non-perishable foods.
- If you have an automatic garage door, be sure you know how to open the door manually in case you are without power.
- Make sure your phone is fully charged and have a portable charger accessible if possible.
- Prepare a handy power outage kit and ensure it includes a flashlight, batteries, a portable cellphone charger, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit and water.
APS reiterated that individuals should be sure they know how to stay safe during an outage or a storm. It’s important to be mindful of appliances while indoors. This includes keeping appliances – even those that are turned off but plugged in – away from bathtubs, sinks, puddles and wet hands. Avoid yanking electrical cords or running them under rugs and furniture since they can get damaged or overheat and cause a fire. Do put safety covers on all wall outlets and put a ground fault circuit interrupter between your electric power source and your electric product. In a mishap, a GFCI can cut off power in less than a second.
When outdoors, beware of energy hazards such as bare wires or faulty appliances. In fact, treat all wires with caution – regardless of their size – and always assume any wire is energized.
Never enter an electric substation. If you see suspicious activity inside or near one, call 911 immediately. Substations and transformers contain energized parts that are very dangerous to touch.
If a storm hits and you see damage to an area that has power lines in the vicinity, stay away from the area and call 911. The area may still be energized.
Also call 911 if you see a downed power line or exposed electrical equipment. Stay safe by keeping a distance of at least 100 feet away. But if you do find yourself in car that’s touching a downed power line, stay inside and remain calm. Call 911 and then APS. Be sure to warn others to stay away and wait for rescue workers. If a life-threatening situation requires you to vacate the vehicle, APS directs individuals to jump out without touching the vehicle and ground at the same time and then move away using short, shuffle steps.
If you’re at home during an outage, APS hopes to remind customers of the following points:
- Food will stay cold for up to 4 hours in the refrigerator and longer in the freezer if doors are kept closed. For more information on food safety during a power outage visit foodsafety.gov.
- Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances. This will protect them from electrical spikes. Wait 5-10 minutes after power comes back on to plug in and turn on major appliances and electrical equipment.
- If your home is the only one without power in your neighborhood, the outages could be because of your home’s circuit breaker.
- Do not try to repair electrical problems on your own, please call APS or a certified electrician.
- If you purchased ice during an outage that was 10 hours or longer, APS will refund you for up to 20 pounds of dry ice or 40 pounds of regular ice
APS customers can also sign up in advance for outage alerts or visit their outage center online. To learn more about how to use these features and find more safety tips, visit https://www.aps.com/outagecenter.
