The lights went out at Kofa High School early Thursday morning – and so did power for a great deal of Yuma and Imperial Counties after Wednesday’s storm knocked down over 80 power poles in the Yuma and San Luis areas and 68 power poles in the neighboring Winterhaven and Bard areas.

While most schools remained open, the Yuma Union High School District announced Kofa would be closed due to a loss of power to the school and surrounding area. Students accessed classwork through the Canvas Learning Management System instead. Their neighbor, Vista High School, remained open.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

