A monsoon storm with heavy rain and winds gusts that reached more than 60 mph caused major damage to several communities in the area of Martinez Lake early Monday morning.
Residents who live on East Martinez Lake Road, Tule Road, Martinez Lake RV Park and Martinez Lake Waterfront RV Park, were also without power for several hours.
Additionally, several boats came loose during the storm and some docks were shifted.
Jackson McFarlane, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said in some areas as much as an inch of rain was reported, although many places saw much less precipitation.
The hour-long storm, which hit at approximately 12:30 a.m., was part of a line of storms that formed in the Grand Canyon and followed the Colorado River south before finally dissipating near Yuma.
Fire Chief Wade Garcia of the Martinez Lake Fire Department said while no fires were reported, the wind did down several power poles.
“The storm even did some damage to our station,” Garcia said. “The wind blew the roll-up door off of its tracks.”
Sharon George, who works at Fisher’s Landing, said for as bad as the wind sounded early this morning, she was surprised there was very little damage in the area.
“A few properties lost their awnings,” George said.
Due to the power outage, water service, which is supplied by Shepard Water, was also interrupted for many residents.
Customers were reminded on the Martinez Lake Resort Facebook page that when a system shuts down, it could possibly lead to irregularities in the water such as sediment build up and discoloration.
Customers were also advised to bleed the air from their systems and flush the water until it clears up again.
After having been notified of the outages at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District began working to restore power to its customers.
Power has since been restored in all areas.
That should be it for storms, according to McFarlane, with sunny skies and high temperatures expected for the next several days.
“It is looking pretty dry for the Yuma area,” McFarlane said.