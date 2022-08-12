The storm that blew through the Yuma area on Wednesday evening didn’t just drop rain, it also knocked over dozens of power poles and started several brush fires.

According to spokesperson Charly McMurdie, firefighters from the Martinez Lake Fire Department were called by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at about 5 p.m. to assist with three brush fires burning on the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge.

