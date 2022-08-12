The storm that blew through the Yuma area on Wednesday evening didn’t just drop rain, it also knocked over dozens of power poles and started several brush fires.
According to spokesperson Charly McMurdie, firefighters from the Martinez Lake Fire Department were called by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at about 5 p.m. to assist with three brush fires burning on the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge.
“The fires were possibly caused by lightning strikes,” McMurdie said.
She added that all three brush fires were on the Arizona side of the refuge and no structures were lost.
Although they cleared the scene that night, Martinez Lake firefighters returned Thursday morning to continue containing and putting out the fire.
The Wellton Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management and Arizona State Forestry also provided mutual assistance.
The InciWeb website notes the three fires, which are referred to as Triangle, Bank and No Name, have burned just over 14 acres combined.
Wellton Chief of Police David Rodriguez said his town didn’t experience much of the storm, only getting very light showers and some slight wind.
“Mother Nature just teased us,” Rodriguez said. “We got just enough rain to dirty our vehicles.”
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, however, was not as lucky. Spokesperson Tania Pavlak said deputies responded to several storm-related calls for service.
Those calls included a tree falling on an unoccupied trailer, a damaged fence, a palm tree fire, and a cow in the middle of the road at 40th Street and Avenue 5-1/2E.
“It was called in by a driver who had to swerve to miss the cow,” Pavlak said.
Members of the YCSO livestock unit responded to the scene and were able to return the cow to its property.
“We also had a lot of people reporting their power was out,” Pavlak said.
In San Luis, strong winds toppled 33 power poles between Avenues E and C. Some were also reported by Avenue B. There were no other storm-related calls for service, according to Lt. Marco Santana of the San Luis Police Department.
He added that none of the poles, in either area, fell onto the roadway, so it did not need to be closed.
“We contacted APS and officers stayed in those areas to ensure the public’s safety,” Santana said.
Capt. Javier Hernandez of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department also reported no storm-related calls for service Wednesday night.
The only response Somerton Cocopah firefighters had was a mutual aid request from the Rural Metro Fire Department to assist with a trailer fire on County 14th Street between Avenues C and B.
While the Yuma Fire Department responded to 17 calls for service during a 90-minute period Wednesday, spokesperson Mike Erfert said it is not known how many of them were a result of the storm.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin added that while there were some accidents, most of the calls that officers responded to were to check alarms that had been set off the storm or by loss of power.
She added that there were also no reports of any major residential or commercial damage anywhere.