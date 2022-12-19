Stormwater and a potential new restaurant are on this week’s agenda for the Yuma City Council. The officials will meet for a work session on Tuesday and a regular session on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Dave Wostenberg, director of engineering, will present the annual stormwater update as well as discuss the Americans with Disabilities Act Self Evaluation,Transition Plan and Inventory.
The council will then review Wednesday’s agenda, which includes an agreement for the sale and development of a city-owned parcel at the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 15th Street to Manna United for the construction of a Panera Bread Bakery Café restaurant.
The council will also consider an agreement for the sale and development of the southwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, located in the intersection known as Center Pointe Commons. The conceptual site plan shows a Slim Chickens restaurant on one parcel and, if the option on Parcel B is exercised, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant or at minimum a 10,000-square-foot building for retail, office, medical or commercial use, or a combination of these uses.
Another ordinance up for adoption would authorize the acceptance of a gift of additional right-of-way for future installation of a sanitary sewer line, east and west of the Avenue 4E sewer line extension project.
Following a public hearing, the council will be asked to approve the request to amend the general plan to change the land use designation of property located at the northwest corner of 36th Street and Avenue 71⁄2E to high density residential. The applicant is Yuma’s Desert Oasis Development AZ.
In addition, the council will consider the following items in the consent agenda:
• Contract for water and wastewater systems professional engineering services with the following firms: Carollo Engineers of Yuma, Entellus of Phoenix, Stantec Consulting Services of Chandler, Wilson Engineers of Tempe and WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure of Phoenix.
• Increase of $633,306 for the Hotel Del Sol Multi-Modal Transportation Center contract with CORE Construction of Phoenix for design-build services.
• Purchases of a street sweeper for $373,223 from TYMCO of Waco, Texas, and a water truck for $140,000 from Rush Truck Centers of Yuma.
Award a design-build contract for pre-construction services, which includes a complete design of Kennedy Skate Park, at a guaranteed maximum price of $352,645 to Willmeng Construction of Phoenix.
• Settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Terry Thompson, stemming from a traffic accident involving a city employee driving a city vehicle on Oct. 9, 2020. The City Attorney’s Office recommends settlement of this claim in the amount of $300,001 for personal injury damages and property damage.
• Agreement with the Phoenix law firm of Clark Hill for representation in the case against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the Greenstone/GSC Farm request for Colorado River water transfer to Queen Creek.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”