Stormwater and a potential new restaurant are on this week’s agenda for the Yuma City Council. The officials will meet for a work session on Tuesday and a regular session on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Dave Wostenberg, director of engineering, will present the annual stormwater update as well as discuss the Americans with Disabilities Act Self Evaluation,Transition Plan and Inventory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you