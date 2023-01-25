Stormwater report: No selenium exceedances

After exceeding the selenium limit 22 times in recent years, Yuma had zero exceedances in the last reporting period.
Dave Wostenberg, city engineer, shared the good news during a recent stormwater update to the council.
“Yuma might not get much rain, but when it rains, stormwater becomes very important,” Wostenberg said, adding that ultimately stormwater ends up in the Colorado River, which is one of the most important resources in Yuma.
ADEQ listed the Colorado River as impaired from the Yuma Main Canal crossing to the Mexico border in 2016. That area of the river is currently regulated for high selenium levels. Selenium is a mineral found in soil. In extremely high intake, selenium can be toxic.
“A lot of times the selenium is coming from the farm fields, from the flood irrigation that leaches out. But we have required measures to prevent the exceedance,” Wostenberg said.
Yuma has been regulated as a “small municipality” since March 2003 and is the first “small municipality” in Arizona to perform stormwater testing to prevent selenium exceedances.
The city began testing four stormwater outfalls in January 2017. From then until 2020, the city measured 22 exceedances of the regulatory limit for selenium. However, In the last reporting period, this was reduced to zero exceedances.
Stormwater is regulated at both the state and federal levels, and the city must adhere to several laws that apply to surface waters.
It currently operates under an Arizona five-year permit that began in September 2021. The goal of the permit is to protect the “waters of the U.S.” from polluted stormwater runoff. “Waters of the U.S.” refers to any surface water such as lakes, rivers, streams, canals and oceans that have any connection to interstate or foreign commerce.
“Mainly, in this area, (it) would be the Colorado River, but they are looking at extending that to additional areas, such as the Gila River,” Wostenberg explained.
The city has three ordinances that regulate illicit discharges and dumping into the drainage system, stormwater runoff from construction sites of one or more acres, city water and sewer line construction projects that disturb half an acre or more and post-construction stormwater runoff for sites with connection to the river.
Yuma monitors its own projects, such as capital improvements and operations that involve city streets, rights-of-ways and facilities.
The city also inspects runoff from private development and discharges from developed sites that may drain into the river. At construction sites of one acre or more, Yuma requires the owner to implement a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan, which includes developing plans to prevent stormwater pollution from leaving the site, filing for a permit with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, implementing stormwater pollution prevention measures onsite and performing and documenting inspections and enforcement.
After the report, a couple of council members brought up specific flooding concerns. Councilman Mike Shelton has previously received complaints of stormwater backup in Hacienda Estates. Although this concern has already been “taken care of,” he wanted to know how often problem areas are inspected to make sure they’re not backing up.
Wostenberg explained that Public Works goes into Hacienda Estates multiple times a year when it’s raining to make sure the systems work. However, the current system is undersized. The city plans to increase the pump size and pump water to the drainage basin across the street from the Yuma County Public Works on 21st Drive and 26th Street.
The new system installed along 27th Street will have 30-inch pipes and pumps “substantially larger in horsepower.” The project will cost about $4 million, which the city hopes to partially pay with a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.
If Yuma gets the grant, the city might be “able to do the full fix. It would take all the houses out of the fifth-year (flooding) event as well as the 100-year event.”
Councilman Gary Knight has also received complaints, specifically about the area of Arizona Avenue and Palo Verde Street, which floods every time Yuma gets a “substantial amount of rainfall,” he said. He suggested turning the traffic “porkchop” (a pedestrian waiting area) into a retention basin or sump pump “since obviously we don’t have pipes large enough to carry the water out of the neighborhood.”
Wostenberg said he would take a look at that area and get back to him. “I can look at when we’re doing projects in that area to see if we can address that or make some changes.”
To report a stormwater violation or concern, email to storm@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-4520.