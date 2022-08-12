Wednesday’s storm was a powerful reminder of the weather that can roll through the Yuma region during monsoon season.
In fact, National Weather Service Meteorologist James Sawtelle reported that Yuma has actually been the moistest part of Arizona for some days. The area has had a column with the highest moisture content in any place in Arizona too.
While most places in Yuma saw very little rainfall, “only Fort Yuma hit the jackpot” for a wetting rain, receiving half an inch of rain, Sawtelle said. A place needs a 10th of an inch to be considered a wetting rain, which is a widespread rain that over an extended period of time significantly reduces fire danger.
After that, the greatest amount of rain Yuma County saw was 0.06 inches. Sawtelle stated that the rainfall was caused by a few factors.
“You have very, very moist air mass and you have a very weak disturbance that comes through; you’ve actually been having a series of weak disturbances that have been coming through. You’re getting a lot of moisture from both the Gulf of California because of your close proximity to it, and you’re also getting a contribution of good moisture from the east and southeasterly flow aloft.”
This moisture will continue to affect the region. According to the NWS, the chances of precipitation will increase to 30% for today. On Saturday morning, the chances take a dip to 20% but rise in the afternoon and evening to 40%. Sunday will fall back down to 30% and Monday 20%, but the chances rise again to 30% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday.
Sawtelle stated that it’s highly recommended to exercise safety precautions in monsoon weather patterns like Yuma’s having now.
“If the thunder roars, go indoors,” he said. “If you hear thunder, that means the lightning is two miles or less away from your location … you need to go indoors. If you’re swimming, shopping, on the golf course, hiking – whatever it is, get indoors.”
But if you’re inside a vehicle, Sawtelle recommends staying inside the car. Even though metal’s a good conductor of electricity, the car’s metal frame can direct lightning charges around occupants and into the ground. So don’t stop in a thunderstorm and run outside – stay in the car.
He cautioned if drivers get caught in a downburst and water starts to accumulate on roadways and flow into underpasses, don’t attempt to cross flowing water because there’s no way to know how deep the water is.
“It only takes six inches of water to move a car into a stream,” Sawtelle stated. “Of course, it would need to be flowing, but if you’ve got any flow, it doesn’t take that much riding water to push the car off the road and into a flooded ditch.”
Sawtelle also advised to beware dusty driving conditions.
“You can also get locally dense, patchy blowing dust,” he said. “Although this dusty season is actually more common in June and July, you could still have some lingering areas – Apache does – so if you do get caught in zero visibility or low visibility gusts, you need to pull off the road if you’re driving. Turn off the engine, put your car in park, take your feet off the brake and turn your lights off after you pull off to the side of the road.”
Sawtelle concluded that folks should take storms seriously.
“You’re more likely to get struck by lightning than you are to get attacked by a shark,” he said. “You don’t want to mess around with lightning. Every person who got struck by lightning did not plan on getting struck by lightning. Every single case, it was an accident. They were not looking for it to happen and they didn’t have any desire for it to happen, but it still happened. Don’t mess around with it.”
