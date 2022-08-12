Wednesday’s storm was a powerful reminder of the weather that can roll through the Yuma region during monsoon season.

In fact, National Weather Service Meteorologist James Sawtelle reported that Yuma has actually been the moistest part of Arizona for some days. The area has had a column with the highest moisture content in any place in Arizona too.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you