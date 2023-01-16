It may not be an easy job of motivating students with suspensions to succeed in school, but it’s an undertaking that Vista High School has dedicated itself to. Since the changes to its readmission policy in the Strategies for Success (SFS) program, Vista has seen growth across the board in its goals for student conduct, safety, attendance and credit completion.

During the Yuma Union High School District’s January governing board meeting, Vista Principal Brett Surguine presented on SFS. The in-person levels and readmission program is available at the alternative high school, which is known for offering a small school environment and block scheduling to help students earn more credits as well as positive behavior supports.

