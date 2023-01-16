It may not be an easy job of motivating students with suspensions to succeed in school, but it’s an undertaking that Vista High School has dedicated itself to. Since the changes to its readmission policy in the Strategies for Success (SFS) program, Vista has seen growth across the board in its goals for student conduct, safety, attendance and credit completion.
During the Yuma Union High School District’s January governing board meeting, Vista Principal Brett Surguine presented on SFS. The in-person levels and readmission program is available at the alternative high school, which is known for offering a small school environment and block scheduling to help students earn more credits as well as positive behavior supports.
A variety of students attend Vista, but a portion are those in need of additional support to succeed in school. When students are facing a long-term suspension above 10 days, they’re often recommended for the SFS program. The administration issuing the suspension are the ones to determine eligibility – a student in the program is one identified as someone who would benefit from it.
The presentation was given to share outcomes of an earlier board decision from September 2021 to allow students who are in Vista for SFS the ability to be readmitted into their home campuses shortly after 50% of their suspension time is up.
“We developed a levels program that really is based off of feedback structure and privileges,” Surguine said. “There are four levels and really the levels are going from a lot of structure to less and less structure and more and more privileges ultimately to them going back to a campus with more privileges and more opportunities and the place that they want to go back to.”
He explained that students are in level one for the first five days. In this level, they’re in a single-classroom environment and are focused on conduct goals of being respectful and productive, getting work done and receiving daily feedback. Level two lasts two weeks and has students in a traditional classroom receiving weekly feedback and communications.
At level three, students receive increased privileges such as using cell phones at lunch, participating in a special activity each week to socialize and have a snack if they’re passing classes and partaking in non-uniform day on Fridays.
“Level four is they have done it,” Surguine said. “They’ve proved to us that they can be a successful student with the most basic expectations that we have that are helping them pass their classes and learn the content and at that point if they have good attendance, they can have permission to have early readmission back to their home school after half of their suspension has has passed.”
In 2021-2022, Vista High School had 50% of its students earn readmission while 87% met their conduct goals every week.
“We set really clear expectations for them, we were consistent with those expectations and they reached that bar for us each week,” Surguine observed.
He added that 90% of students met their daily goal every day at level one and only 5% missed more than one daily goal.
“For the most part, the students who came to our program were very successful, they moved through the levels,” he said. “They did well in their classes and their behavior improved compared to previous groups of students that that we worked with.”
He shared that Vista’s goals with their strategies have been to improve student conduct, campus safety, grades and attendance rates as well as increase credit completion. It wasn’t an easy start to meet these goals either. In his first few years, Surguine saw more struggles compared to other YUHSD schools with high rates of problem behaviors making teaching and learning more difficult.
Comparing 2018-2019 and 2021-2022, Vista saw behavior incidents go down from 174 to 108 while enrollment went up from 145 to 269 students.
“This means in the classroom, students are working on their class assignments, they’re listening to the instruction from the teacher, they’re collaborating successfully, having positive relationships with their peers, positive relationships with their teachers and that students feel comfortable and safe going to school every day,” Surguine said.
Additionally, aggressive incidents went down from 35 occasions to 13. While behavior incidents may include classroom disruptions or drug use, aggressive incidents include fights between students and verbal altercations.
In terms of credit completion, the average in 2018-2019 was 3.57 but increased to 3.74 in 2021-2022. Vista would like to see the number go up to six, but Surguine expressed hope seeing the numbers go up.
“(Attendance) went down overall from 89% to 87% but compared to the rest of the district (in 2021-2022), the students who were at SFS on average were attending school more,” he continued. “So conduct improved, attendance improved comparatively and then also credit completion improved. We want those things to get better and better but we feel good about the successes that we experienced.”
Comparing attendance between the two academic years and the program and district at large, SFS had a daily attendance rate of 89% compared to the district’s 91% in 2018-2019, before the pandemic. In 2021-2022, the program’s daily attendance rate had gone down to 87% but it still came out higher than the district’s 84%. The principal also noted the problems that students from the program already face.
“Students end up at Strategies for Success often for one poor decision but often, the students who make that poor decision also really struggle overall at school,” he said. “They don’t have positive experiences. They have maybe had a history of negative experiences. Many of them have suffered previous suspensions or previous long-term suspensions at previous schools. They have negative relationships with school and their attendance is not as good as we would like it to be.”
Another positive indicator of student reception to SFS was that 18% of students who attended the program in 2021-2022 enrolled in Vista that year or in 2022-2023 with no prior enrollment to the school.
“So they came, they enjoyed the support, they enjoyed the environment and they decided to stay at Vista High School rather than return to their previous school,” Surguine concluded. “We share staff, we share teachers and this gives me the impression that they liked what they were experiencing and they wanted to continue so this is another mark of success for us especially when most of the students we serve at Strategies for Success more than half are 9th and 10th graders and typically do not attend Vista.”
The principal also identified some areas for further study in the program with the number of students returning to SFS in the same year going up from three in 2018-2019 to nine in 2021-2022. The number of students dropping out also went up from nine in 2018-2019 to 30 in 2021-2022.
“So these are areas that we’re continuing to think about and plan and try to figure out how we can better serve students in these areas,” he said.