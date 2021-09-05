Instead of becoming someone’s next meal, a stray pig that was found in July wandering around the parking lot of the Walmart in the City of San Luis has found a new home.
According to Eric Powers, who adopted the pig, Hamlet now lives at a home in the county with two dogs and a desert tortoise. The property, which is nearly an acre in size, also has a wall around it.
“He is an awesome little dude and is definitely spoiled,” Powers said. “I actually got him without telling my wife. I could tell she was mad at me initially, but now she loves him.”
In addition to having an affinity for belly rubs and baths, Hamlet, as it turns out, also enjoys eating most of the same foods as the Powers’ tortoise, including mustard greens and watermelons.
“This little rascal has recently developed a taste for cherries,” Powers said. “What’s amazing is he will spit out the stem and seed.”
He is also known to stand under the bird feeder while the birds are eating and eat the bits of corn that get dropped, at least the ones that don’t land in the scruff of hair on the top of his head.
Powers said he contacted the Arizona Department of Agriculture (ADA) to adopt Hamlet after a friend showed him an article about the pig that appeared in the Yuma Sun.
Instead of taking Hamlet to Phoenix, which is what typically happens while animals go unclaimed, Powers said they allowed him to foster the pig until the adoption was complete, provided he was able to pick him up from the slaughterhouse where he was being kept.
Hamlet was not due to be slaughtered, however. He was only there because the facility was capable of storing all types of livestock.
“The gentleman who owned the facility is not known to have any fondness for farm animals, but must have known Hamlet was special,” Powers said. “When I went to pick him up the man told me the pig was not for eating because he was going to be my buddy.”
Powers also recalls he was wearing a white shirt that day and was covered in mud by the time he got back home because Hamlet rode in his lap.
Hamlet, who also sleeps in a kennel in Power’s bedroom every night, is a Vietnamese potbelly pig, which is a species that has been domesticated.
Powers thinks Hamlet may have previously belonged to someone who lived in San Luis, but the person didn’t claim him after he got loose because it is illegal to own a pig in the city limits.
