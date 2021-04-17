The stray steer that was found earlier this month near the eastbound ramp to Interstate 8 at Araby Road has been sold by the state.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak said the animal was auctioned off on Wednesday by the Department of Agriculture since no one came forward to claim ownership.
On Saturday, April 3, at approximately 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to the location for a report of a stray steer.
The steer, described as a black and white in color Corriente, appeared to have fallen out of a trailer in the roundabout at Araby Road and Interstate 8.
The steer, which did not sustain any major injuries from the fall, was turned over to the sheriff office’s livestock unit.
Because it remained unclaimed for seven days, the steer was turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.