SAN LUIS, Ariz. – After several years in the planning stage, paving and street improvements on streets in downtown San Luis are slated to begin this summer.
The San Luis City Council recently awarded a contract in the amount of slightly more than $91,000 to James Davie and Associates of Yuma to perform engineering for the project and oversight of the construction.
Jenny Torres, the city’s economic development manager, said work is slated to begin by August on the north- and south-bound roadway that parallels Main Street.
“This hasn’t been an easy project,” she said. “It has meant a lot of work because we had to acquire rights of way on various properties, and we had to negotiate with APS to move utility poles. But finally we will be ready to begin work.”
The city is financing the nearly $1.5 million project with a grant of $626,215 from the Arizona Housing Department and with the city’s own road improvement funds.
The work includes repaving of Mesa Street, construction of sidewalks along the road, as well as improvements stretches of E, C and F streets south of the U.S. Post Office.
Also as part of the work, a retaining wall will be built along a sharp slope on Mesa Street as a safety measure for motorists and pedestrians, Torres added.
“These are improvements that were requested by the residents, and the city council made them a priority,” she said. “The project will improve the condition of the streets, but will also help to improve the flow of traffic, since those streets are near the entrance to Mexico.”
The work on Mesa Street is part of the city’s efforts to renovating the downtown area immediately north of the border, Torres said.