The Yuma Parks and Recreation Department’s Arts and Culture Division will officially unveil a new mural created by students in partnership with Arizona@Work.
The unveiling of this summer’s project, titled “Welcome to Carver Park,” will take place at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Carver Park, located at 5th Street and 13th Avenue. The brief ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.
The summer mural program has produced about 28 murals across Yuma over 26 years. Most participants have little or no experience with art prior to joining.
The five-week program begins with two weeks of “art boot camp,” where students learn intensive art foundation techniques, from color theory to shading. They then spend the remainder of the program creating a mural.
Under the direction of instructor Albert Escalante and assistant instructor Angel Lander, students participating in this year’s mural include Andres N. Miranda, Francisco A. Ortiz Meza, Luis A. Contreras, Raymond Nunez, Leeza V. Jones, Anthony M. Zarco, Senoya D. Harvier, Elias E. Espinoza and Alexis E. Ortiz Beltran.
“This partnership has been going on for many years, and we can still see how the students benefit from it,” said Ana Padilla, arts and culture program manager. “Students learn valuable life skills from time management, public speaking, art basics and the importance of giving back to the community, in this case with their talents and a great mural.”