As the 2020-2021 school year draws to a close, child nutrition staff are reflecting on what the last 14 months have looked like in Yuma School District One.
In a May 10 presentation to the district governing board, district child nutrition director Lisa Thrower and C.W. McGraw Elementary School cafeteria manager Lorri Nienaber shared how their department reconfigured amid the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures to ensure no child was left without food.
The statewide school closures that commenced last March came as a shock, Thrower noted, as districts were informed on a Sunday afternoon that their school doors would not be open to welcome students the next morning. Rather than fold under the circumstances, District One nutrition staff began gathering what supplies they could find and developing a curbside grab-and-go meal service at each campus – which would take on several different forms as each site is structured differently from the others.
“By Monday we had already transformed our entire department into serving meals at every single one of our schools,” said Thrower. “Not just one or two – every single school was ready to rock and roll by the time that Monday, March 16 (2020) happened. Basically I told the managers that morning when they came to work, ‘Make it happen, see what you can do today and just feed the kids. Do whatever you can and just feed the kids.’ And I’ll tell you, they made it happen.”
According to Nienaber, as a manager, the task of walking into such an unknown was both frightening and stress-inducing – but it was a challenge that each of them were willing to take.
“When Gov. (Doug) Ducey announced that all Arizona schools would officially close to on-campus learning with meals continuing to be served, you panic just a little,” she said. “As a manager, my thought was, ‘This is less than 24 hours’ notice, what are they thinking? How are we ever going to feed the children?’ We knew things were definitely going to change, but we had no real idea how or the impact this kind of transformation would have on the community.”
In the days ahead, the conventional food service program cafeteria staff were accustomed to was unrecognizable. At McGraw, nutrition staff adopted a drive-thru method in which meals were passed through parents and guardians’ car windows instead of requiring them to exit their vehicle. By the second week of these operations, McGraw was distributing 1,200 meals a day. These numbers, which were “through the roof” and more than McGraw had ever served before, stayed consistent through the remainder of March, April and May of 2020.
Nienaber noted that staff had to cap the numbers at 1,200 to prevent burnout as, in addition to serving the current day’s meals, they were also preparing the following day’s meals so they would be packaged and ready to distribute when families arrived.
Eventually, parents indicated they preferred a method that enabled them to pick up meals in one weekly swoop rather than trying to make it to their schools at the same time each day. At McGraw, this meant that in a single day, 6,000 meals, complete with instructions on how to properly store and prepare them, would come out of the cafeteria.
“I think for us managers, one of the hardest changes was having to send out mostly pre-packaged main dish items, fruits and vegetables, and we missed the smell of food cooking in the cafeteria,” said Nienaber. “Not hearing the children when they walk in the cafeteria screaming, ‘Yay, it’s pizza day!’ – we missed that dearly. We pride ourselves on the fresh food that we serve to our students, but due to the volume during this time (we were unable to provide this).”
Things like personal protective equipment (PPE), paper and plastic bags, portion cups, canopies to stave the sun and heat and extension cords to wheel milk coolers outside, which were hardly a second thought pre-pandemic, became some of the most important items in the cafeteria in order to safely serve students.
As the pandemic worsened in the summer months, managers had to address staffs’ fears of possibly contracting COVID-19, plus parents’ concerns about rolling down their windows. McGraw introduced “the trunk method” – in the drive-thru line, parents would signal the number of meals they needed and staff would place the items in their trunk. By this time, McGraw’s grab-and-go meal site had merged with neighboring Gila Vista Junior High School’s and staff were rotating in 15-minute intervals to take water breaks to avoid heat exhaustion.
Throughout the grab-and-go program, nutrition staff repeatedly addressed food and supply shortages – an issue that’s still consistent 14 months later, according to Thrower. Amid a nationwide shortage of paper bags at the onset of the pandemic, nutrition staff resorted to plastic “thank-you” bags and ice bags, which enabled them to package breakfast and lunch items together rather than serving them at separate times each day. According to Thrower, the district is still having difficulty securing packets of ranch dressing and ketchup, plates, trays and to-go containers due to distribution companies’ shortages of employees.
“We’ve been told that we basically won’t see any relief until the fall sometime, maybe around September or October,” said Thrower. “We are making it happen at all of the different schools with whatever we have available.”
While District One resumed in-person instruction in March, students are picking up their meals in the cafeteria and taking them back to the classroom due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s social distancing guidelines, Nienaber said. When the new school year begins in August, her hope is that students will be able to dine in the cafeteria once again.
According to Thrower, the district anticipates sunsetting its grab-and-go meals program at the end of July, returning to fresh and small-batch cooking over pre-packaged counterparts in August with the understanding that the outgoing method could be revived if circumstances warrant.
While walking into a pandemic and daring to turn the experience into something positive was neither easy nor perfect, Nienabar said “that’s exactly what the nutrition department did.”
“Sleepless nights? More than I could possibly count,” she said. “Were mistakes made? Of course. Was this a learning experience? Most definitely. Challenging? Absolutely. Frustrating? For sure. Rewarding? Very much so. Would I do it all over again? In a heartbeat, and I think all the managers in the district would. I believe all of us at times questioned if what we were doing was right, but we stepped back and thought about the reason that we all do this: the kids. It’s all about the kids, and we wanted to make sure that no child ever went hungry.”