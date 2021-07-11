As a new school year approaches, incoming Yuma Union High School District students are expected to register at their home campus ahead of their first day of school, which commences district-wide on Aug. 5.
Registration begins with seniors on July 26, followed by juniors on July 27, sophomores on July 29 and freshmen on July 30. Students whose last names begin with letters A through L are able to register between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day, while students with last names M through Z are able to register between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
To expedite the registration process, many of the required forms – a COVID-19 waiver, technology checkout agreement, student media release, emergency medical referral card – are accessible online at www.yumaunion.org/Page/3403 as well as district campuses’ individual homepages.
Parents and guardians of new YUHSD students will need to provide a series of documents to complete the registration process. In additional to an original or certified true copy of the student’s birth certificate, the process requires a parent or guardian proof of identity (i.e. state issued driver’s license or Arizona ID, valid passport, military or government issued ID, consular card or current immunization records) and proof of residency bearing the legal guardian’s full name and residential address, as well as the student’s school records (i.e. withdrawal forms, their most current report card and transcripts), a record of promotion from eighth grade if the student has never attended high school and up-to-date immunization records.
If the parent or guardian completing the registration process is not listed on their student’s birth certificate, they will also need to provide legal documentation giving evidence of custody.
According to the district, new and returning students alike should be prepared to pay elective class fees and a $15 photo ID fee. These payments can be made with cash, a check, credit or debit card on registration day, or ahead of time via their school’s webstore. Webstore links, along with a full list of the documents required for registration, are accessible at www.yumaunion.org/Page/3403.
Returning students should also be prepared to verify their parent/guardian residency and pay any outstanding fees for district-issued equipment not returned last school year.
A virtual learning option is available to students who wish to resume distance learning via the Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA). For more information on the modality and how to enroll, families can visit www.yumaunion.org/Page/19 or contact their student’s school counselor.
With questions, families are encouraged to contact their school’s academics office.