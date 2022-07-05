It is never too early to spark an interest in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, which is why three dozen area middle school children were recently at Yuma Proving Ground.
They were there taking part in a Gains in Education of Mathematics and Science, or GEMS camp, which is part of the U.S. Army’s Educational Outreach Program meant to introduce children to these types of career opportunities.
“It is a way for us to teach children and expose them to some STEM concepts, while also allowing them to have some engaging and hands-on activities that are not only fun but relate to the real-world mission here at YPG,” said Program Analyst and STEM Outreach Manager Paula Rickaleff.
The program, which was in the last of its two one-week long sessions, is open to all Yuma-area middle school students and free to attend. Parents do not have to be in the military or associated with YPG in any way.
Throughout both sessions, the students took part in a bevy of science and engineering activities, such as building and launching rockets, firing miniature catapults, water balloon ballistics and driving remote-controlled cars through an obstacle course.
According to Rickaleff, the activities are designed to mimic some of the same actual work that goes on at YPG every day, but on a much smaller scale, taught by scientists and engineers who are experts in their fields.
“They absolutely love it,” Rickaleff said of the instructors. “As people who work on a super serious basis, they are absolutely committed to ensuring that the children get this knowledge but are also having fun at the same time.”
Exposing children to the concepts of science, technology, engineering and mathematics is important, Rickaleff said, because it may help shape their future academic interest and eventually lead them to pursue a career in a STEM-related field.
“We want to make sure we are doing our part within the community. These children are our future problem solvers,” Rickaleff said. “We do it with the hope that maybe somebody will fill our spot in the workforce out here.”
Employers in STEM-related fields have also been sounding the warning bell for years, cautioning that there are not enough qualified applicants to fill the amount of job openings.
YPG even has trouble filling STEM-related jobs, with Rickaleff saying engineers are always in high demand.
“This is the Army’s attempt at trying to remedy that and close the gap,” Rickaleff said. “In general, not just within private industry, STEM has become a super serious topic and we need more people filling jobs.”
Rickaleff added that when she was growing up no one ever spoke to her about STEM-related professions, and she is happy that it is more mainstream now than it used to be.
“If a student comes out here and sees something that interests them, they can pursue it educationally and later as a profession,” Rickaleff said.
With technology always changing and there being so many emerging jobs in these types of fields, the goal of the Army’s Educational Outreach Program is to ultimately create a workforce that is qualified to fill STEM-related openings, whether it be in the military, academia or private industry.
