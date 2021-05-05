A recently planted jacaranda tree takes root on the campus of Woodard Junior High School, serving as a tangible memory of former student Addison “Addie” Tams. A sixth grader, Tams was born with Shone’s complex, a rare congenital heart defect that led to five open heart surgeries before her sudden passing last February.
With blooms to sprout in her favorite color, purple, and its placement near the front of the campus, the tree is intended to be a lasting tribute to Tams and the mark she left on the Woodard community in her short time there.
“We just wanted to do something to bring some beauty and a little memory of her to the school,” said Tams’ mother, Stacey Melton. “We’re hoping it will grow and become a big, beautiful tree that will beautify the community and people can visit it and have a special piece of her at Woodard.”
Melton said she hopes to also install playground equipment in memory of her daughter at C.W. McGraw Elementary School, where Tams attended kindergarten through fifth grade.
“She was one of those kids who could make friends wherever, especially with adults, so she kind of had a lasting impact,” Melton said. “Her goal, she always said, was to be a police officer so she could make the world a better place. After she passed away, that became our mission: to make the world a better place for her.”
This led to the creation of Addie Packs, a nonprofit initiative designed to help other families battling congenital heart defects and other critical or chronic conditions endure long stints in the intensive care unit at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Put together with community donations and grant funding, the backpacks — which are also purple — contain blankets and other necessities “to make life easier for other people and find some positive in the struggles that we went through,” Melton said.
“I know that’s what Addie would have wanted,” said Melton. “I often think she was an angel on this earth, because she really did touch so many people; I don’t think she met anybody that she didn’t like or didn’t fall in love with her right away. That was the impact that she made. She was loved everywhere she went. She was one of those kids who could light up a room with her smile and brought joy to all those around her.”
The tree was planted on March 29, which would have been Tams’ 13th birthday.
According to Principal Daniel Acosta, while Tams’ presence at Woodard is sorely missed, her legacy continues to live on.
“Addie’s personality and smile melted the hearts of anyone she came in contact with,” he said. “I still picture her in those cowgirl boots with her backpack strapped to her shoulders as she walked from the bus to her classroom, waving at anyone she passed by. This tree will grow strong like Addie’s will to make each day a happy day no matter the struggle; the blooms of the tree will paint our campus in Addie’s favorite color. She lives in our thoughts and in our hearts.”
To learn more about Tams’ story and the Addie Packs initiative, visit www.facebook.com/Addie-Packs-103309314599179.