Students at Vista High School sheltered in place Thursday morning when a knife was found in a restroom. This prompted the School Resource Officer to conduct an investigation with Principal Brett Surguine that lasted about an hour.
Yuma Union High School District’s Chief Communications Officer, Eric Patten, explained that the students hadn’t undergone a lockdown during the investigation, but rather they sheltered in place. This means that while doors are locked and students hide during a lockdown, students sheltering in place resume their day as normal with the doors locked.
After the investigation’s conclusion, everything was deemed fine and school returned to session as usual.
Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department confirmed that there was no active threat at the school.