SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students are sought for the next class of YouthBuild, a remedial education program for teens and young adults who left high school without their diplomas.

Sponsored by Americorps, YouthBuild is a nationwide program that partners with local organizations around the country to help 17- to 24-year-olds earn their GED high school equivalency certificates and learn vocational skills.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you