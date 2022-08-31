SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students are sought for the next class of YouthBuild, a remedial education program for teens and young adults who left high school without their diplomas.
Sponsored by Americorps, YouthBuild is a nationwide program that partners with local organizations around the country to help 17- to 24-year-olds earn their GED high school equivalency certificates and learn vocational skills.
PPEP, a Tucson-based non-profit organization, oversees the program in Yuma County for Americorps, with classes taking place in San Luis, Ariz.
PPEP is recruiting up to 30 participants for the next class slated to begin in late September.
The class lasts 11 months, during which the participants in San Luis not only work toward their GEDs and learn construction skills but perform community service projects as part of their requirements for graduation.
Applicants for the San Luis class should be farmworkers or dependents of farmworkers.
Prospective students can call Jesse Lopez, at 928-920-3631, or Imelda Monreal, 928-581-1897, for more information about the program.
They can also stop by the PPEP office in San Luis, at 731 N. William Brooks Ave.