The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider two cases.
The first case is a request by the Brian L. Hall Living Trust and the Michael T. Hall Living Trust for approval of the preliminary plat for the Saguaro Unit No. 5 and 6 Subdivision for the property located at the southwest corner of South Mississippi Avenue, also known as Avenue 7½E, and East 44th St.
This subdivision will contain about 69.4 acres that will be divided into 243 residential lots, ranging in size from 7,592 square feet to 16,413 square feet.
The second case is a general plan amendment request by Bruce and Linda Butcher for a portion of the properties located at 1749 S. Arizona Avenue and the southeast corner of Riley Avenue and 17th Street. The request is for a change in the land use designation from commercial to high density residential for 10.5 acres of the property.
The applicant’s intent in changing the land use designation is to pursue a rezoning of the site to High Density Residential (R-3) to develop a multi-family residential development.
Staff recommends approval in both cases.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.