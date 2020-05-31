Summer nutrition program begins Monday in San Luis, Somerton

SOMERTON – Free breakfasts and lunches will be served to children and teens beginning Monday in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
The Somerton Elementary School District will serve breakfasts from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the cafeteria at Tierra del Sol Elementary School, 1022 S. Somerton Ave.
Also starting Monday, the Yuma Union High School District will serve breakfasts and lunch to go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at San Luis High School.
From June 15 to July 11, the Somerton district will offer the breakfasts and lunches at the Cocopah Community Center, 1421 S. Centre Ave., and Valley Vista Apartments, 8450 W. Highway 95. Hours for those meals will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
The meals, paid for with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, are free to those 18 and under. The meals are available to adults at a cost of $2 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.