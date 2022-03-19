Over at Sun Vista RV Resort, a group of quilters helps bring peace through their pieced work. These quilters are known as the Sun Vista Piecemakers and all 68 members are residents of the resort who regularly donate quilts and funds for charitable causes. Among these causes is supporting Amberly’s Place, a family advocacy center that assists victims of abuse, and this year, the Sun Vista Piecemakers presented a $4,200 check to the nonprofit on March 12.
Marion Gilkey, leader of the Piecemakers, explained that the group has been donating quilts and raising funds for Amberly’s Place for years now.
“It’s a very worthy charity,” she said. “They handle domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and sexual assault.”
Gilkey and her peers shared that they were inspired because they wanted to do something for their community and not just themselves. The group has donated over $58,000 in total to Amberly’s since they got started.
The $4,200 donation is the result of a yearly quilt raffle. The Piecemakers put on a quilt show at their resort, sell tickets to a quilt raffle and donate all the proceeds to Amberly’s. But it doesn’t end there.
The Piecemakers have a sponsored closet of quilts at Amberly’s to be given to everyone who comes in needing help. The quilts in that room are in the hundreds and the Piecemakers make everything from baby quilts to twin-size quilts.
“Their support for victims of abuse in Yuma County is tremendous,” said Tori Bourguignon, executive director at Amberly’s Place. “The victim leaves knowing somebody took the time to hand-make something for them to send the message that they’re cared about and that someone took the time to create something beautiful just for them.”
The quilts provide comfort and the monetary donations made help Amberly’s continue to meet the emergent needs of abuse victims. Bourguignon shared that these needs can take the form of just about anything, from diapers and formula to new locks for a home or even replacements for tires that might have been slashed.
Bourguignon explained that if a victim cannot figure out how to clothe, feed and keep their child safe, for example, they’re not going anywhere. When victims come into Amberly’s Place, the organization helps identify their needs and works to meet them. And they wouldn’t be able to meet those needs if it weren’t for the staunch support of the Piecemakers and the community at large.
“We want to share our incredible gratitude that we have not only for Sun Vista – again because they’re a tremendous partner – but the community as well,” she said. “We’re grateful for every ounce of support from the community.”
To learn more about Amberly’s Place, visit https://www.amberlysplace.com. To learn more about the Sun Vista Piecemakers and making a donation to their cause, individuals can contact Marion Gilkey at (928) 920-2729.
