The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is giving local students under the age of 18 a reason for optimism: the Annual Optimist International Essay and Oratorical Contest is coming up and with it, opportunities for scholarships.
Sponsored at the local level, the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is offering monetary prizes as well as a medallion to the top three local winners. The first place essay and speech will advance to the state competition for an opportunity to win up to $2500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at the international level.
For this year’s contests, the essay topic is “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” and must have 700 to 800 words. The oratorical topic is “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” and speech length must be four to five minutes.
Denise Davis, chairman for the contests, explained that the Sunrise Optimists have been hosting these contests for numerous years. While each club locally can host one, they are the only Yuma club to do so.
“It’s an important way for us to give back to the community,” she said. “That’s who we are. Everything we do, we do so we can give back to children. [And] it’s an educational boost. It’s encouraging kids to do something.”
For students who are good writers and good speakers, Davis says that the contest is a great opportunity for students to practice their skills and earn scholarship money for college. At the local level, the prize may be $250, but in state, it’s $2500 and at the international level, more than $150,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
The best way to win? “Read the application, read the rules, follow the rules,” Davis said.
An essay or speech may be on topic, but she says that a lot of points can be lost for simply not following the rules. And since there are few kids that participate these days, she says that the chances are higher for any student to win.
To participate, individuals must have been under the age of 18 on Oct. 1, 2021. If selected as winner, they’ll be asked to provide proof with a passport or birth certificate. In their applications, students must also include their email address as communications will be sent through email.
Essays and applications are due Thursday Jan. 20; oratorical applications are due Thursday, Feb. 24.
For applications for either contest, visit www.arizonaoptimists.com and click on programs or contact Denise Davis at 34retsbew@gmail.com.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.