Sometimes it pays to be optimistic; and in one particular case, the concept has cash value.
The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma – the local chapter of Arizona Optimists, which is housed by Optimist International – invites local youth to participate in the Optimist International Essay Contest, in which their written monologue of “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” may have an opportunity to earn a monetary prize and sizeable scholarship.
The writer of the 1st Place essay will receive a gold medallion and $200 as well as advance to the district-level competition to compete for a $2,500 scholarship. A silver medallion and $100 will be awarded for the 2nd Place essay; a bronze medallion and $50 will be awarded for 3rd Place.
Applications for the contest are accessible online at http://arizonaoptimists.com/essay-scholarship.html; they can also be obtained by contacting Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma member Denise Davis at 34retsbew@gmail.com.
All applications and essays are due by Jan. 20. Applications need to be sent to Davis in order for essay writers to participate in the contest.
According to Arizona Optimists, there is no minimum age to participate; participants must be younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020, and not yet high school graduates, per the rules set by Optimist International.
Essays should be 700-800 words, typed and double spaced. All essays are required to have a title page containing the topic and number of words, as well as the writer’s name, address, phone number, school he or she attends and their date of birth.
Additional contest information, including rules and applications, can be found online at http://arizonaoptimists.com/essay-scholarship.html. Davis encourages applicants to contact her with any questions.