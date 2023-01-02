As a self-professed proud and gleeful friend of youth, the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma dedicates itself to giving back to community and boosting education. And one special way the club accomplishes this each year is through its participation in the Annual Optimist International Essay and Oratorical Contest.
Sponsored at the local level, the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is offering monetary prizes as well as a medallion to the top three local winners. The first place essay and speech will advance to the district competition for an opportunity to win up to $2,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at the international level.
The essay topic for 2022-2023 is “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?” while the speech topic is “Discovering the Optimism Within Me.” Original essays must be 700 – 800 words while speeches must be no less than four minutes and no more than five minutes long.
As stated in a previous interview with club representative Denise Davis, following the rules in the application for the contest go a long way in increasing one’s prospects for winning. The guidelines published by Optimist International include specific directions and penalty point deductions – applied for improper formatting or failure to adhere to contest rules – that students may wish to bear in mind when preparing for the local competition.
The contests are open to all students under the age of 18 as of Oct. 1, 2022, and winners will be required to provide a copy of their passport or birth certificate as well.
The award levels for this year’s contests are as follows:
Essay 1st Place: Gold medallion and $500
- Winner advances to the Optimist district level contest for an opportunity to win a $2,500 scholarship and a plaque.
- Essay 2nd Place: Silver Medallion and $250
- Essay 3rd Place: Bronze Medallion and $100
- Oratorical 1st Place: Gold Medallion and $500
- Winner advances to the Optimist district level contest. District winners receive a plaque and $2,500 scholarship and advance to the Regional/World Championships where winners are eligible for up to $22,500 in scholarships.
- Oratorical 2nd Place: Silver Medallion and $250
- Oratorical 3rd Place: Bronze Medallion and $100
Applications are available through ArizonaOptimists.com under “Programs” (visit http://www.arizonaoptimists.com/programs.html) or by contacting Denise Davis at 34retsbew@gmail.com. For the essay contest, completed forms and a copy of the essay are due Jan. 20, 2023. For the oratorical contest, application entries are due by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The actual oratorical contest date and location will be later announced to participants.
Per the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma, a legible email address must be on the application and all winners and parents will be notified and invited to a Sunrise Optimist Meeting.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.