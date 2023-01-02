As a self-professed proud and gleeful friend of youth, the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma dedicates itself to giving back to community and boosting education. And one special way the club accomplishes this each year is through its participation in the Annual Optimist International Essay and Oratorical Contest.

Sponsored at the local level, the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is offering monetary prizes as well as a medallion to the top three local winners. The first place essay and speech will advance to the district competition for an opportunity to win up to $2,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at the international level.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

