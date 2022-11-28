For four years now, the members of the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma have taken it upon themselves to help Yuma families in their battle against childhood cancer.
The goal was formed in 2019 in conjunction with the local Yuma Warriors nonprofit, and that first year, a bowling fundraiser was held at Inca Lanes, raising $3,150 for 10 Yuma children who were being treated for cancer.
Howard Blitz, Sunrise Optimist and chairman of the club’s bowling fundraising committee, noted that raising these funds has been especially important since there are no hospitals or organizations in Yuma which treat child cancer patients. Children typically seek treatment in Phoenix or elsewhere. Expenses for trips and treatment easily add up, so the club felt it could assist families through its fundraiser.
After the success of the first year, subsequent fundraisers have continued to grow. In 2020, they raised $5,500 and in 2021, they raised $10,965.64.
Blitz shared that by 2021, the Yuma Warriors organization was replaced by the AdvoKATE Foundation. Lili and Alfredo Campa, whose daughter Kate lost her battle to cancer along with three other Yuma children, founded the organization to raise awareness and funds to fight childhood cancer.
2021 was a record year involving 119 bowlers, 28 teams and 22 sponsors, but 2022 still yielded a generous donation from the combined efforts of 76 bowlers, 19 teams and 18 sponsors.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the club presented a check of $8,900 to AdvoKATE.
“This has truly become a favorite project of the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma and a very worthwhile event the Yuma community looks forward to each year,” Blitz said.
