Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board is holding its October meeting today at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building at 450 W. 6th St.
The meeting will begin with recognition of donations, art and individuals for the High Five program as well as a clarification by Superintendent James Sheldahl about the upcoming special election.
Informational items consist of enrollment reports, district financial trends, a presentation on the district instructional coaching model, an annual financial report and updates on a bond and the District Emergency Response Team.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board’s action items include a second reading of a policy advisory adoption, a resolution for School Bus Safety Week, consideration to approve the 2021-2022 Annual Financial Report, consideration to approve hearing officers and a resolution supporting the aggregate expenditure limit override for Fiscal Year 2023.
Individuals wishing to address the governing board can do so during the Call to the Public portion of the meeting by submitting a statement request form, accessible at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To see the agenda, meeting agendas are routinely posted in the window of the district administrative office, located at 450 W. 6th St, and can also be accessed by selecting the hyperlink for archived agendas on the right side of their website at www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
