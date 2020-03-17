District superintendents convened with Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree at his office in the Lane Building Monday morning to address questions and concerns districts are grappling with in light of the two-week school closures mandated by Gov. Doug Ducey Sunday afternoon.
According to Tyree, all Yuma County school districts were represented, as well as Arizona Western College and the Yuma campuses of Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.
The “overarching points” of the meeting, according to Tyree, were ensuring that students had access to free breakfast and lunch each day, determining the best ways to provide online instruction and “effectively communicating on an ongoing basis what’s going on.”
“Our schools are closed for 10 (school) days, so our focus is on those 10 days,” Tyree said. “This remains very fluid. Parents should stay tuned to their districts while we’re staying abreast of what’s transpiring. We’re remaining proactive and asking ourselves, ‘What do we do beyond these ten days?’”
A majority of Yuma County school districts have plans in place to provide “grab-and-go” meal services to students during the closures. Districts are also continuing to establish alternative methods for at-home instruction. Updates will be provided to parents via each district’s communication system as well as social media accounts.
According to Tyree, superintendents will be meeting again next week to continue exploring the best ways to care for their school communities. The meeting will be held via video conference so as to practice safe social distancing. “We’re all in agreement that we need to continue to communicate as a group and take our cues from county agencies and other health experts,” said Yuma School District One Superintendent James Sheldahl. “Everybody is committed to trying to be as consistent as possible in supporting our students, families and each other.”