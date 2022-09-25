On-site interviews were recently held for the five candidates hoping to be chosen to fill a vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court bench.
Vying for the appointment were Nathaniel T. Sorenson, a prosecutor for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office. Superior Court Commissioner Claudia Gonzalez, Yuma Justice Court Pro tem Darci Weede and Eliza Johnson of the Attorney General’s Office.
The vacancy was created by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors through the establishment of a new seventh Superior Court judicial division.
The Arizona Constitution provides one Superior Court judge for every 30,000 residents of a county based on the most recent census or any other method approved by law.
With a current population of approximately 203,000, Yuma County is entitled to another permanent Superior Court judge.
Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 are elected by the voters.
However, vacancies that occur are filled by gubernatorial appointments.
The 30-minute interviews, which began at 11 a.m. and were open to the public, were held in the Division 2 courtroom in the Yuma County Courthouse.
During their interviews, each candidate was asked the same series of questions by four members of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive staff. They were also given a few minutes afterwards to tell members of the panel why the governor should appoint them to the bench seat.
“I enjoy what I do. But I believe my talents and perspective are suitable for a judicial position,” Sorenson said during the interview. “Even if I am not appointed, I will continue to serve as a prosecutor, not because it is a job, but because it is a service to the community.”
When asked what his vision for the Superior Court system in Yuma County, Sorenson spoke about a way cases are being resolved quicker, which in turn has freed up the courts to deal with the more serious cases.
He explained that the county attorney’s office has a program in which plea deals are offered to a defendant after they are charged, but before they are arraigned, which has led to 22 percent of the cases being adjudicated in a timely manner without having to go to trial.
“I think it is a good program,” Sorenson said.
In response to another question Sorenson said it is important that a judge never forgets that every is about so much more than just the docket number.
“Sometimes it is easy for a judge to sit on the bench looking at the documents and forget that people are involved,” Sorenson.
Gonzalez said that her vision for the future of the courts in Yuma County includes a greater reliance on telephonic and video appearances by attorneys and litigants, in both civil and criminal cases, and the need to be prepared.
“Remote appearances are more common and more accepted now,” Gonzalez said. “It is not a technological issue, it’s more of a logistical matter. What are the new policies and protocols regarding evidence, having an attorney appear, but not a client or vice versa?”
Weede said she felt the use of more technology is not only helping to reduce the backlog of cases, but it is also making the courts more accessible.
“Using the telephone has been the best thing because it has increased participation,” Weede said. “Even if a judgement is entered against the person, they have still participated, they understood the process and they knew what happened.”
Weede, when asked why she wanted to be a Superior Court judge, said she has worked throughout her legal career to gain the necessary experience.
“If it is one experience it is my overall desire to do something that gives back,” Weede said. “To use my abilities to serve the community doing something important that can impact people’s lives.”
During his interview, Tesoriero said the biggest problem facing the court system in Yuma County is the backlog of cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the new division will help alleviate it.
He also said that as a prospective judge he believes his greatest strength is his ability to listen and that as a defense attorney, he would bring a unique perspective to the bench if appointed.
“I can hear both sides and I can hear them without making any kind of judgment or decision until I have all the information,” Tesoriero said. “Every case is a stand-alone case. There are facts specific to those cases. There is a background that needs to be understood and there is a person who needs to be understood and seen.”
Noting he cares about the community and wants the best for it, he said as a judge his decisions would reflect that.
In response to the question why the governor should select her for the position over the other candidates, Gonzalez said she was already doing the job.
“I can’t imagine anything more determinative of whether a person is selected than the person already performing the work the position entails,” Gonzalez said.
Johnson in her answer to what her vision for the future of the Yuma County Superior Court included, answered that she would like to see a more community-oriented approach whenever possible.
“I know it is not always possible. It is an adversarial system,” Johnson said. “But there are a lot of situations where we could resolve, if not all of the issues, a lot of them, and make it easier and preserve the court’s time.”
She also said that she would like to see either better enforcement or accountability when it comes to being prepared for trials.
After each of the interviews, a member of the panel explained that they will review the applicant’s responses and make a recommendation to the governor, who will make the appointment.