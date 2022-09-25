judge interviews
Attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office was one of five candidates interviewed Sept. 12 by four members of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive staff to fill a vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court. The 30-minute interviews were held in the Division 2 courtroom in the historic Yuma County Courthouse. The courtroom holds the distinction of being the oldest in Yuma County.

Photo by JAMES GILBERT/Yuma Sun

On-site interviews were recently held for the five candidates hoping to be chosen to fill a vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court bench.

Vying for the appointment were Nathaniel T. Sorenson, a prosecutor for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office. Superior Court Commissioner Claudia Gonzalez, Yuma Justice Court Pro tem Darci Weede and Eliza Johnson of the Attorney General’s Office.

