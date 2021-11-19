A Yuma County Superior Court Judge on Thursday denied a request from the attorney representing Guillermina Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor and councilwoman, for records about the selection process for the panelist on the grand jury who returned the indictment against his client.
When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, defense attorney Joshua Cordova asked for the court’s assistance in getting the records from state prosecutors and a 45-day continuance to start on the day they were received.
Cordova explained he needed to review the records to see if there were any irregularities in how the grand jury panelists were selected and he could not proceed without doing so.
Fuentes, who also serves on the Gadsden Elementary School District governing board, has been charged with two counts of ballot abuse and one count each of conspiracy and forgery related to alleged illegal conduct in the August 2020 Primary Election.
Prosecutor Todd Lawson, of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, who appeared at the hearing via telephone, said he would provide the records if ordered to do so, but added he didn’t think it served any purpose.
He also told the court that the prosecution has already provided the defense with the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, denied Cordova’s request, adding he didn’t think they were relevant.
“I’m not going to order those records to be produced,” Nelson said.
He then scheduled Fuentes’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.
In December 2020, Fuentes was indicted on one count of ballot abuse, which is also known as “ballot harvesting,” for allegedly voting with another person’s early ballot.
The charge alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election Fuentes knowingly collected four voted ballots from other people, which is in violation of Arizona Law.
The early ballots were deposited into a ballot box on Election Day, and were processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder during the election.
Under Arizona law only a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter can collect voted or voted early ballots from another person.
Then, on Oct. 5, 2021, a state grand jury indicted Fuentes on three additional felony charges: conspiracy, forgery, and an additional ballot abuse count.
The new charges allege that Fuentes conspired to obtain and vote the early ballot of another individual, and that she knowingly signed the person’s name on an early ballot.
The indictment further alleges that she allegedly violated another part of the Ballot Abuse law by marking the individual’s ballot.
Ballot abuse is a class 6 felony and carries a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine that can be as much as $150,000.
Also charged in connection to the case is San Luis resident Alma Juarez. The investigation into her case is ongoing.
