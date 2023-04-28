A Yuma County supervisor expressed dismay that residents continue to pay for irrigation fees even when they don’t receive water.
The discussion occurred as the Board of Supervisors considered and ultimately approved a request by Christopher Robins, agent for Maha LLC, for the rezoning of a 15,000-square-foot parcel located on the south side of Columbia Avenue, about 800 feet east of Center Street, in Yuma.
The applicant requested that the property be rezoned from Manufactured Home Subdivision-10,000 Square Feet Minimum and Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to Manufactured Home Subdivision-6,000 Square Feet Minimum.
The intent is to split the subject property into two parcels to allow for residential development. The property is currently vacant.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked whether this property receives irrigation water since Pecan Grove Gardens is part of the Yuma Valley Irrigation District.
“If it’s part of the Yuma Valley Irrigation District, then those parcels should have access to water. And if they don’t have access to water, then they should have been able to sell it back to the city or give it back,” Pancrazi said.
Javier Barraza, senior planner, replied that county staff does not know whether the property receives irrigated water.
Noting that those properties have been switched over to city water and sewer, Pancrazi asked whether the property owner still paid the irrigation fee for water.
“Many of these people are still paying for the irrigation services that they’re not receiving, and I have a real problem with them having to pay for irrigation services that they’re not receiving,” she added.
However, Supervisor Tony Reyes said that the real issue is not about property owners forced to pay irrigation fees. “The better question would be, is the city of Yuma or San Luis, Somerton, whatever, willing to take that fee on to get the water rights for that property? That’s kind of a question that applies most everywhere that the cities have taken over the water.”
Reyes explained that when lots are split, every new lot pays for at least one acre-feet of water. “So that means if you divide it in two, now you have two payments to the water district,” he said.
“People all over the county belong to some sort of water irrigation district where they pay by the acre-feet of water. Now that’s been an issue for decades. That was solved by having the municipalities buy off the water. So the question here is, has this applicant sold his water rights yet or do you know at all?”
All the county can do is make property owners aware of the situation, according to Reyes. “I think a word of caution for these people about it. It should be a disclosure statement that should be in areas like this that have both city services and have to pay an irrigation fee because they have access to water. Even if they don’t have access to water, they will have to pay a fee,” he said.
Pancrazi reiterated that the situation irks her. “That to me is a big issue in all of those county islands, and to me, they need to be able to sell it to the City of Yuma. And if they haven’t, they need to do that.”
Reyes noted that property owners can’t be forced to sell their water rights. “I think that they should be made aware of it, and it’s one of those situations where just a simple disclosure statement about water rights would suffice.”
In this particular case, Barraza noted that the applicant was present and “now they’re aware that they should research that concern.”
However, Chairman Martin Porchas pointed out that not every city will take the water rights, especially if the property owner has an outstanding balance. “You have to have a zero balance. They won’t take it if you owe. You got to pay it, and then they’ll take it and you won’t owe anymore.”
Pointing out a staff note that any development within the Yuma Mesa Conduit and Drainage Well will require the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s review and consent agreement to protect their facilities, Pancrazi asked whether property owners would be able to build on the property.
Barraza confirmed that the bureau must first review any permit application, but in the past, the agency has not usually allowed construction on the easement.
County Engineer Frank Sanchez explained that a pipeline goes right through the Yuma Mesa Conduit, a bureau right-of-way. “I think it’s a 66-inch pipeline. They’re very particular about what they allow to be placed on that easement. So definitely no building structures, but they’ll allow some type of fencing.”
Pancrazi asked if this information is disclosed to buyers when they purchase property that sits on the conduit easement. “How is somebody going to know that they can’t build on three-quarters of the property?”
Barraza said that county staff will add notes to the permit in that respect once the parcel is created, if approved.
Pancrazi expressed reluctance with approving the rezoning request when the property owner might not be able to build on at least half of the property.
Nevertheless, with no members of the public asking to address the case, the supervisors unanimously approved the rezoning, as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.