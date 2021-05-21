Yuma County employees will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering when entering or working in a county facility.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes announced this week that after consulting with the Legal Department he would be removing the mask mandate, which has been in place as a measure against the spread of COVID-19 for almost a year.
“That doesn’t mean anybody can’t do that voluntarily, but it’s not going to be a mandated thing,” Reyes said.
He noted that at this time, the county has done enough so people should know about the risks. “People should be responsible for their actions,” Reyes said. “We’re going to leave it up to people to do the right thing, whether they want to wear a mask or not.”
The county has maintained a low virus case count for several weeks. The chairman also noted that Yuma County has the lowest positivity rate in the border region, which emcompasses millions of people.
Reyes enacted a countywide mask mandate in June, however, Gov. Doug Ducey in March issued an executive order dissolving all the restrictions previously imposed on businesses, including the requirement that staff and customers wear masks. After the governor’s order, Reyes’ mask mandate could only be applied to county facilities.
However, Reyes opted to leave in place the emergency proclamation he issued in March 2020, which “allows us to do certain things, help businesses, help people,” he explained.
Rescinding the mask mandate comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced new mask guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. The CDC stated that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear a mask or physically distance whether indoors and outdoors.
In her weekly update to the board, Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, explained that fully vaccinated means two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shots or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The vaccine is working, it’s highly effective. We’ve seen it working in a real-world scenario,” Gomez noted.
Those without the vaccine should continue to wear a mask and protect themselves, she added.
Gomez also clarified that the CDC guidance does not apply to everyone. Schools still have mitigation practices in place because the vaccine is not yet approved for younger kids. Also, the masks are still recommended for healthcare settings, such as the Health Department, doctor offices and the hospital to protect sick people and immunocompromised children.
In addition, CDC guidance still calls for masks on public transportation, such as trains and planes, where there are a lot of people in small places.
Gomez also cautioned that private businesses or workplaces might have different guidelines and still require the use of masks.
Reyes pointed out that nearly 40% of Yuma County residents have been vaccinated, including a large percentage of the elderly, the population most impacted by COVID-19.
“The people that needed the vaccine the most got it,” Reyes said.
“Now it’s a matter of trying to convince people that may still not believe in its effectiveness,” he added, indicating that its effectiveness has been proven by “a clinical study of 200 million people.”