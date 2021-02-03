The inconsistencies in the price of COVID-19 testing came up during the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday. The charge for taking a test to detect the coronavirus in the county ranges from free to $161.
“I don’t understand the inconsistency. I thought the test was free, from the federal government, so this must be some kind of administrative cost,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Tony Badilla, director of the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management, replied that his understanding is that some providers are charging administrative fees. He noted some are private businesses while others are nonprofits that rely on federal grants to provide the service.
Reyes asked for more clarity in the county’s daily report. “People who are going to take the test need to know what they’re facing and not be surprised,” he said.
Badilla explained that the list of testing opportunities released by the county in its daily report is a “living document” which evolves as they learn of more testing sites. Sometimes organizations don’t notify the county, and the county hears about a site offering tests and staff goes to the site to find out the details.
Reyes said he would rather send residents to a free site than one charging a fee. County Administrator Susan Thorpe noted that the county lists all the details and residents can make their own informed decisions.
Reyes pointed out other inconsistencies. Although testing opportunities are now easier to find, with “plenty” of places offering tests, some sites require a doctor’s appointment while others take walk-ins, some require insurance while others don’t mention insurance at all.
“We need to start getting that information consistently out,” Reyes said.
“I really wouldn’t like not having insurance to be a hurdle for some people or something that deters them from getting tested,” he added.
Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, said that last year her department distributed free of charge more than 43,000 test kits, including rapid kits for law enforcement, teachers and frontline workers. So far this year, the health department has distributed 21,000 test kits to various organizations.
“The vaccine should be free, and nobody should be turned away for inability to pay. Same thing is true for testing,” Gomez said.
However, she added, providers are allowed to charge a small administrative fee. If a patient has insurance, the fee can be charged to the insurance. Otherwise, the entity will be reimbursed by the federal government.
Reyes also questioned the method being used by some providers to administer the vaccine. He noted that providers are asking patients to go in for a doctor’s visit to get the vaccine.
“If you get 200 doses and you want to get them into the arms of patients only, and you do it by appointment, it is too slow. It will take months to get through the process,” Reyes said.
Gomez said she supports the clinic model, in which a provider reserves appointments for a period or day for vaccinations only. The reason the district is partnering with providers is to get the vaccine out quicker. She has talked to providers about this issue, she added.
Gomez explained that her staff has been visiting homebound residents who have difficulty going to vaccination events. She wants to make sure that vaccine access is equitable and people with transportation issues have access to it, she said.
Reyes commended Gomez and her staff for the way it has handled vaccination clinics, “like a machine.” As for the problems with setting up vaccine appointments, he noted that the health department is doing the best it can under the circumstances.
“It isn’t the health department’s fault that this system that you make appointments on or the phone system that we started to use isn’t really set up for 226,000 calls,” Reyes said. “We’re dealing with an overwhelming need, from the perspective that we have a lot of people that are 65 and older.”
Reyes added: “You don’t have a magic wand and you don’t have a way to solve every problem that comes up, but we appreciate you solving the big ones.”