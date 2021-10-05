With officials being bombarded by citizens asking about the buses at a Foothills hotel and being accused of lying, Supervisor Darren Simmons once again reiterated that the Best Western Plus is housing Border Patrol agents and bus drivers, not migrants.
The buses are parked there to allow drivers to sleep and rest, Simmons said during the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.
“It is not housing migrants. All the vehicles they’re seeing at the site are Border Patrol agents that are staying there, as well as the bus drivers that are staying there, so they’re parking the buses nearby, but it’s not being used or has been used as a migrant facility,” Simmons said.
“I couldn’t even begin to count the phone calls and the emails I’ve gotten on that,” he added. “Nobody is lying to anybody. It’s not a migrant processing facility.”
Adam Martin, a guest who has been staying at the Best Western for several days, confirmed to the Yuma Sun that he hasn’t seen any migrants in the hotel, only “Border Patrol agents checking in and going to work.”
He’s also seen agents eating breakfast in the morning, he added.
Martin has been a Yuma resident for seven years, but the Mesa Del Sol house he was staying at was sold and he, his daughter and dogs are staying at the hotel until they find a new place.
“All I am going to say is there is way too much false information being passed. Walk in and ask. Get the truth from the place,” Martin posted on NextDoor social media site.
The Best Western Plus, located on South Frontage Road, was previously set to house asylum seekers. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement canceled the plans after pushback from local officials and citizen protest.
However, some residents spotted agents and transportation buses parked outside the hotel in recent days and erroneously concluded that the plan to shelter migrants had been reinstated, although no one has actually seen any migrants arrive or leave the premises. Nor have the security guards and fencing that went up when the hotel was set to house the migrants returned.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines also confirmed to the Yuma Sun that the hotel is housing Border Patrol agents coming into Yuma from other areas due to the surge in migrants.
It is not housing migrants, Lines stressed.
Hundreds of migrants have been crossing the border daily, with many of them seeking asylum. However, the federal government is now preparing for an even bigger potential surge of migrants if the COVID-19 restriction known as Title 42 is lifted on Thursday.
The Trump administration used the rule to block most asylum seekers from entering the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Biden administration kept the rule in place, but U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled last month that Title 42 did not give the authority to block asylum seekers from crossing the border and ordered it lifted, which is expected to happen this week.
According to NBC, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas indicated a “worst-case scenario” of 350,000 to 400,000 migrants at the southern border this month.