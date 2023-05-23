The Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted a tentative budget of $577.5 million for fiscal year 2023-24, a 15% increase over the previous year, but with a flat property tax rate.

This budget recommends a property tax rate of $3.5508 on each $100 of the assessed value of property. The county property assessed values are expected to increase by 6.33%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you