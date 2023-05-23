The Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted a tentative budget of $577.5 million for fiscal year 2023-24, a 15% increase over the previous year, but with a flat property tax rate.
This budget recommends a property tax rate of $3.5508 on each $100 of the assessed value of property. The county property assessed values are expected to increase by 6.33%.
The actual amount of taxes paid by a property owner depends on changes in the assessed value for the taxpayer’s specific property. For example, if a home is valued at $261,000, the 2023 median home value for the Yuma area, the property taxes would be $926.76 for the year.
If the home, following an increase in assessed values, is then valued at $270,448, the annual property taxes would then be $960.30, an increase of $33.54.
The tentative budget includes an increase of just under 9-cents in the tax rate for the Flood Control District, as well as a nearly 9-cent decrease in the general fund tax rate.
Supervisor Tony Reyes expressed concern with a decrease in the general fund tax rate. “We keep moving different tax rates around so that we don’t increase the full tax rate, but every time we shift from the general fund, we reduce that fund over 10 years,” he said.
“I just wanted to make sure that everybody understands that, for me, I wouldn’t like to mess with the general fund tax rate. Anything else can be moved around, but that one was a little difficult for me to deal with because it is the main source of revenues for the county as we go forward,” Reyes added.
This budget also shows an increase of just over 1-cent for the library district, offset by a reduction of the same amount in debt service.
“So that means overall there is no increase to the combined property tax rate overall,” County Administrator Ian McGaughey said.
The recommended rate would result in a tax levy of $37.2 million, about $2.6 million less than the maximum allowable. Maintaining the current year levy and adding new construction results in a net increase of $947,407.
The levy is the total amount collected in property taxes. The estimated property tax levy is based on the assessed values of properties in the county as provided by the Yuma County Assessor.
An increase in the tax levy requires a Truth-in-Taxation public hearing, which the supervisors set for Monday, June 19, at 9 a.m., the same day the board will potentially adopt the final budget. The final adopted budget must be equal to or less than the appropriations approved in the tentative budget.
The tentative budget includes expenditures of $98.8 million, a 3.62% increase over the previous year, and a 33% fund balance of $43.2 million.
Reyes was pleased with the rainy-day funds. “I think we’re still coming out of the pandemic, and the recession, I think we may be looking at one, but I think that overall, the fact that there is a line that deals with the possibility of a recession just goes to show you just how conservative this board is and how thoughtful the process has been that even for that we prepared,” he said.
This budget reflects 1,495 full-time employees, about one more than the previous year. The budget includes a 6% increase in the pay scale as well as a 1% merit-based increase.
Several new general fund capital projects are in the budget, including a countywide outdoor lighting upgrade; Development Services roofing replacement; County Attorney storage; Health District building boiler replacement; Justice Court 1 recording equipment; and Sheriff’s Office access control, HVAC units replacement, Foothills Substation fuel station upgrade and server and storage infrastructure upgrade.
Several continuing general fund capital projects are listed, including the following: 197 Downtown County Building; Health District building expansion and renovation; new shared facility for Information Technology Systems, Public Fiduciary and Facility Management; University of Arizona Cooperative Extension relocation; Emergency Management new facility; Justice Center smoke curtain replacement; Adult Probation HVAC equipment and controls replacement; Public Defender relocation; Courts Division 7 relocation; Core switch upgrade; Edge switches replacement; website design and development; and Foothills Multipurpose Complex.
Special Revenue Funds continuing capital projects include North Frontage Road construction, Smucker Park flood control construction, Main Library HVAC replacements, Jail District security camera and smoke control system upgrades, Tacna Water Supply and Treatment System, Broadband Middle Mile Fiber Network (paid with federal pandemic funds) and Fairgrounds relocation (paid with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs funds)
The Jail District has several new Special Revenue Funds capital projects: access control, server and storage replacement, HVAC units replacement, backflow redundant system, kitchen floor replacement, boiler room plumbing modifications, exterior painting, boiler replacement and roofing repairs to Buildings F and G.
The tentative budget incorporates changes requested by the supervisors. It allocates additional funds for Crossroads Mission and the Yuma Community Food Bank and provides support for the Small Business Development Center contingent upon contributions from other entities.
It addresses an audit compliance issue involving Information and Technology Services, “which remediates a long-term repeated audit finding regarding inventory and classification of data. So this will put the county into compliance,” McGaughey explained.
“I believe this is a responsible, fiscally sustainable budget that allows the county to effectively serve our residents, businesses and visitors in the coming year,” McGaughey added.
The supervisors unanimously voted to adopt the tentative budget.